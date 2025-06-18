Andrew Vaughn Blasts Grand Slam in Nashville Sounds' Debut
Four days after being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, former Cal star Andrew Vaughn made his debut for the club’s Triple-A team on Tuesday.
We’ll say he made a good first impression.
Vaughn slugged a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to help clinch the Nashville Sounds’ 9-0 win over the Iowa Cubs at First Horizon Park in Nashville.
Vaughn, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 major league draft, had played his entire career in the Chicago White Sox organization. But slumping badly in his fifth MLB season, Vaughn was sent down to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights late last month.
Then, last Friday the 13th, after batting just .211 with two home runs in 15 games with the Knights, Vaughn was traded to Milwaukee. The Brewers immediately sent him to Nashville.
The Sounds’ next game was rained out, and Vaughn did not play in a 5-0 win over Norfolk on Sunday. Monday was an off day.
On Tuesday, after going 0 for 2 with a walk to start the game, the 27-year-old hit a 396-foot last to left field of an 0-1 pitch from right-hander Eli Morgan to boost Nashville’s lead to 9-0.
Vaughn hit 77 home runs in his time with the White Sox, but he had just five homers and 19 RBIs in 48 games this season and was batting .189 when he team demoted him on May 22.
The trade to Milwaukee gives him a fresh start and perhaps a new environment and his debut performance will generate some confidence.
The Sounds, 41-27 and atop the west division standings of the International League, continue their six-game homestand vs. Iowa on Wednesday night.
