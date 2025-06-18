Cal Gets 21st Football Commitment for 2026: WR Tyree Sams
Cal received its 21st commitment for the class of 2026 when wide Tyree Sams, a three-star wide receiver from Clovis North High School in Clovis, California, announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to Cal.
Sams chose Cal over offers from Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and San Jose State among others.
The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Sam is short, but he is fast. He reportedly has been clocked in 10.47 seconds in the 100-meter dash, and he was the CIF Central Section Masters 100-meter champion.
Several recruiting sites list Sams as an athlete, and 247 Sports ranked Sams as the 50th-best athlete prospect in the class of 2026. He is expected to be a wide receiver at Cal. He caught 44 passes for 534 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games as a junior. He was also a productive punt and kickoff returner.
Rivals ranks the Bears' 2026 receruiting class as the 11th-best in the country at this point in the recruiting process. The 247 Sports website ranks Cal's class as the 15th-best in the nation.
Sams is the third player who committed to Cal on Tuesday, along with quarterback Nainoa Lopes and offensive lineman Kano'i Huihui-White. He also becomes the 15th high school prospect to commit to Cal in the past three weeks.
The others who have committed recently are Huihui-White, Lopes, defensive linemanKingston Schirmer, offensive tackle Esaiah Wong, tight end Luca Wolf, wide receiver EJ Morgan, defensive lineman Frank Fanua, offensive lineman Koloi Keli, tight end Taimane Purcell, quarterback Brady Palmer, offensive tackle Tommy Tofi, four-star running back Victor Santino, defensive tackle Nemyah Telona and offensive lineman Elisha Faamatuainu.
