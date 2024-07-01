Andrew Vaughn Closes Most Productive Month of His MLB Career
Halfway through his fourth major league season, former Cal star Andrew Vaughn just completed the best month of his career.
Vaughn batted .337 (33 for 98) with a .561 slugging percentage in 25 games, collecting six home runs, 20 RBIs and scoring 17 runs in the month of June.
All of those are career-best marks for any month since Vaughn’s MLB days began in April 2021.
And they come on the heels of a gruesome start to this season. Vaughn batted just .199 (40 for 201), posted a .313 slugging percentage and totaled four home runs, 19 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 53 games through the end of May.
How did he turn things around?
“Just dedicated to my work,” Vaughn told the Chicago Sun Times. “Getting my work in the cage and just trusting it.”
Vaughn was the national collegiate player of the year for Cal as a sophomore in 2018. A year later, the White Sox made him the No. 3 pick in the major league draft.
The 26-year-old first baseman has raised his batting average from .199 to .244 since June began. His 39 RBIs lead the White Sox and he is second on the team with 10 home runs and 31 runs scored.
His improved play has had just a modest impact on the team’s fortunes. The White Sox were an MLB-worst 15-48 after a 14-2 loss to Boston on June 6. They are 8-8 since but still have the worst record in the majors as July begins.
Chicago has Monday off before beginning a three-game series at Cleveland on Tuesday.
Vaughn’s month began with him collecting seven hits, including a pair of home runs, in four games vs. the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox.
He singled, homered, walked with the bases loaded and hit a sacrifice fly on Sunday vs. the Colorado Rockies, his 12th multi-hit game of the month.