Cubs-White Sox Had the Craziest Play of MLB Season, And It Ended in Total Chaos
The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox have been battling this weekend in the latest edition of their cross-town rivalry. During Sunday's series finale, the two teams combined for the craziest play of the MLB season, which ended with the Cubs scoring a run thanks to a correct ruling by an ump.
With two outs in the top of the eighth inning, White Sox catcher Edgar Quero tried to pick off Nico Hoerner at first base. That's when the fun really started, as White Sox pitcher Mike Vasil, who was covering first in the run-down attempt, fired the ball to his catcher in an attempt to get out Ian Happ, who was trying sneak in for a run.
Happ then tried to get back to third base and ran over Colson Montgomery, who was standing in the way. The ump ruled that Montgomery was blocking the base and awarded Montgomery home plate, which gave the Cubs a 5-1 lead.
This was all so good:
That run turned out to be the game-winner, as the Cubs held on for 5-4 victory after the White Sox scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth.
You gotta love baseball.