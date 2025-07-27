SI

Cubs-White Sox Had the Craziest Play of MLB Season, And It Ended in Total Chaos

Andy Nesbitt

The Cubs ended up scoring a run on this play thanks to a ruling by the ump.
The Cubs ended up scoring a run on this play thanks to a ruling by the ump. / @MLB
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox have been battling this weekend in the latest edition of their cross-town rivalry. During Sunday's series finale, the two teams combined for the craziest play of the MLB season, which ended with the Cubs scoring a run thanks to a correct ruling by an ump.

With two outs in the top of the eighth inning, White Sox catcher Edgar Quero tried to pick off Nico Hoerner at first base. That's when the fun really started, as White Sox pitcher Mike Vasil, who was covering first in the run-down attempt, fired the ball to his catcher in an attempt to get out Ian Happ, who was trying sneak in for a run.

Happ then tried to get back to third base and ran over Colson Montgomery, who was standing in the way. The ump ruled that Montgomery was blocking the base and awarded Montgomery home plate, which gave the Cubs a 5-1 lead.

This was all so good:

That run turned out to be the game-winner, as the Cubs held on for 5-4 victory after the White Sox scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

You gotta love baseball.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB