Andrew Vaughn Continues Hot Streak With a Monster Game
Former Cal star Andrew Vaughn continued his rebirth with the Brewers on Tuesday with a monster game in the Brewers' 9-3 victory over the Cubs in Milwaukee.
Vaughn went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and six RBIs to help division-leading Milwaukee claim its third straight victory.
In his 15 games with the Brewers since being acquired from the White Sox in a trade, Vaughn is batting .375 with five home runs and 21 RBIs. Not bad for a guy who was hitting .189 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 48 games for the White Sox this year before being traded.
And Vaughn has been particularly productive lately. Over his past five games, Vaughn is 9-for-17 at the plate for a .529 average with three home runs and nine RBIs.
On Tuesday, Vaughn, playing first base and batting fifth in the order, got an infield single in the second inning and eventually came around to score the Brewers’ first run on Anthony Siegler’s sacrifice fly.
Vaughn drove in Milwaukee’s second run with a sacrifice fly in the third, and he knocked in the Brewers’ fourth run with an RBI single in the fifth.
Vaughn then hit his bases-loaded home run in the seventh off Ryan Pressly to give Milwaukee a 9-2 lead.
The Cubs finally got him out in the eighth inning when Vaughn struck out.
