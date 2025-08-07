White Sox vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 7
The Seattle Mariners have won three-straight games and now have a chance to complete the series sweep against the Chicago Whtie Sox on Thursday afternoon.
The Mariners have also pulled within two games of the Houston Astros for the top spot in the AL West, meaning the final two months of the season will be huge for them as they attempt to not only lock up a playoff spot, but potentially a division title as well.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's American League showdown.
White Sox vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (+105)
- Mariners -1.5 (-126)
Moneyline
- White Sox +235
- Mariners -290
Total
- Over 7.5 (+100)
- Under 7.5 (-122)
White Sox vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Shane Smith, RHP (3-7, 4.25 ERA)
- Seattle: Logan Gilbert, RHP (3-4, 3.45 ERA)
White Sox vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 7
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOTNW, CHSN, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- White Sox Record: 43-72
- Mariners Record: 62-53
White Sox vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Eugenio Suarez to hit a home run:
Eugenio Suarez has hit 37 home runs this season and has already hit one in his first six games with the Seattle Mariners. Tonight, he and the Mariners get to take on Shane Smith (4.25 ERA) and the lowly White Sox bullpen. We can feel confident that at least a couple of home runs will be hit by the Mariners tonight, so let's target Suarez to record on at almost 4-1 odds.
White Sox vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
I'm going to sit back and root for runs in this American League matchup. You may be surprised to find out how good the White Sox offense has been of late. Since the All-Star Break, the White Sox are batting .278, while ranking fourth in the Majors in OPS at .829.
Logan Gilbert of the Mariners has struggled of late, allowing 3+ earned runs in three of his last five starts. Shane Smith's numbers have been average at best, including his FIP (Field Independent Pitching), which sits at 4.39, along with a WHIP of 1.308.
With the total set at just 7.5, I'm going to take the OVER today.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (+100) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!