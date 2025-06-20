Brian Anderson Gave the Best Play-By-Play Call of the Year
1. Like many play-by-play people in the business, Brian Anderson has many jobs. He’s the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers, calls games for TNT, called the French Open for TNT, works the NCAA tournament and is best known for being one of TNT’s top NBA callers.
Anderson is in demand because he is very good at what he does. On Thursday, Anderson showed that his fine play-by-play skills are not just limited to calling balls and strikes.
In the sixth inning of Milwaukee’s game against the Cubs, Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick swung and missed at a pitch and lost control of his bat, which ended up in the netting somewhere behind home plate.
Cameras then caught a fan trying to climb up the net to grab the bat. That’s when Anderson and analyst Bill Schroeder put on a broadcasting clinic.
“The finance bro went up the netting to fetch the bat,” explained Anderson.
When security was shown escorting the fan, aka “finance bro” out of the crowd, Schroder said, “I think they’re kicking him out because he tucked in that polo shirt so tight.”
I don’t want to give all the lines away, because there were a lot of twists and turns in the saga of “finance bro,” so you just have to click this link to hear the full, A+ commentary from Anderson.
2. The single-best moment of the NBA Finals came after Thursday night’s Game 6 in which the Pacers beat the Thunder, 108–91, to force a Game 7 on Sunday.
Indiana guard T.J. McConnell was being interviewed by NBA TV when his energetic dad crashed the interview and called him out for missing two free throws, talked about his son losing twice in the state championship and how McConnell didn’t play as well as his daughter, Megan, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury.
Need more of this guy on TV!
3. I have a much bigger problem with Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana refusing to reveal what the fan said to him than with Santana taking a swing at the fan.
In case you haven’t seen it yet, the reliever jumped up while in the bullpen during Thursday’s Pirates-Tigers game to take a swipe at a fan who seemed to be heckling him.
After the game, Santana refused to say what provoked him go after the fan.
Obviously, Santana should not be taking a swing there in any circumstance, but we could all make a judgement about whether we can understand why Santana decided to get physical if we knew exactly what was said that, as he put it, “crossed the line.” I don't understand why you would take a swing at the fan, but then protect the fan by refusing to expose what he said to draw the reaction.
4. I need Tyrese Haliburton’s thoughts on the John Cena heel turn.
5. Great NBA Finals gambling nugget.
6. This week's SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast features a conversation with independent sports journalist Joon Lee.
Earlier this week, Lee wrote a story titled, “$4,785. That’s How Much It Costs to Be a Sports Fan Now,” for the New York Times. The piece detailed what it costs someone to be a sports fan in 2025, from the abundance of streaming services fans need to subscribe to the massive increase in the cost of attending live events. Lee explains how costs have skyrocketed in such a short time, how the fractured broadcast schedule has hurt sports fans, what's happened to sports bars in recent years and more.
Lee also shares insights into the current state of sports media, discusses getting laid off from ESPN in 2023 and why YouTube is dominating the digital landscape.
Following Lee, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss Father's Day, feedback that came in after I bashed the Savannah Bananas, Stephen A. Smith playing solitaire during the NBA Finals, the new The Naked Gun trailer and more.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 76th birthday to Lionel Richie. I you haven’t watched The Greatest Night in Pop on Netflix, you should do so ASAP.
