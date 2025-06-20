Byeong Hun An Fires a Second-Round 68 at the Travelers
All four ex-Cal golfers playing at the Travelers Championship remain under par through 36 holes, but none of them made a move on the leaders in Friday’s second round.
Byeong Hu An, a 33-year-old South Korean who played one season at Cal before turning pro, had the best day among the Golden Bears. He shot a 2-under 68 and sits in a tie for 16th place a minus-3 after a windy day at TPC River Highlands at Cromwell, Conn.
Collin Morikawa, ranked No. 4 in the world, carded a 1-over 71 and dropped from a tie for 15th to a share of 23rd place at 2 under.
Fellow Cal alums Max Homa and Michael Kim are tied for 31st at minus-1. Both players shot 71s on Friday.
The Golden Bears foursome is well back of the three players who enter Saturday’s third round atop the field. Justin Thomas shot a 64 and Tommy Fleetwood had a 65 to pull into a tie with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the first-round co-leader. The trio is knotted at minus-9, one stroke ahead of Jason Day, who has back-to-back 66s.
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who shot 64 on Thursday, followed that with a 71 and is tied for ninth place at minus-5.
An, with a global ranking of No. 49, has never won on the PGA Tour since turning pro in 2011. He had three birdies over his first six holes on Friday and on 17 and 18 on the way to his 2-under round that leaves him six strokes off the lead.
Morikawa began his round with birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 but he was 3 over par the final 16 holes to slide down the leaderboard after a 67 in the opening round.
Homa, 34, sprinkled four birdies and five bogeys into his round of 71, while Kim also had four birdies but was sabotaged by a double bogey on the par-3 11th hole.
