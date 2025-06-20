Reports: LB Rocky Cummings Becomes Cal's 22nd Commitment for 2026
Rocky Cummings, a three-star linebacker from Carlsbad, California, has committed to Cal for the class of 2026, according to Rivals, ESPN and 247 Sports.
Cummings has not announced his commitment himself, but Rivals, ESPN and 247 Sports are reliable sources for this kind of news.
Cummings becomes the Golden Bears' 22nd commitment in the class of 2026. Cal's class is now ranked as the ninth-best 2026 class in the country by Rivals and 15th by 247 Sports. However, those rankings are based on the total rating points of all the commitments. Cal's total is high because it has more commitments than most schools at this stage.
When ranked according to the average rating points of Cal's 22 commitments, Cal's class is ranked 33rd by Rivals and 40th by 247 Sports.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Cummings chose Cal over offers from Utah, BYU, Arizona, Boise State and Boston College among others.
According to MaxPreps, Cummings played in seven games for Carlsbad High School in 2024 and had 29 tackles, including 3.0 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded three quarterback hurries. He missed five games with mononucleosis.
He also plays tight end in high school, but is projected to be a defensive player at Cal.
Cummings was recently clocked in 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Cummings is the fourth player to commit to Cal this week, along with wide receiver Tyree Sams, quarterback Nainoa Lopes and offensive lineman Kano'i Huihui-White.
Cummings also is the 16th high school player to commit to Cal's football program in the past three weeks. Besides Cummings, Sams, Lopes and Huihui-White, the 12 others are defensive linemanKingston Schirmer, offensive tackle Esaiah Wong, tight end Luca Wolf, wide receiver EJ Morgan, defensive lineman Frank Fanua, offensive lineman Koloi Keli, tight end Taimane Purcell, quarterback Brady Palmer, offensive tackle Tommy Tofi, four-star running back Victor Santino, defensive tackle Nemyah Telona and offensive lineman Elisha Faamatuainu.
