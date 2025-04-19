Cal Alum Byeong Hun An Shoots a 63 . . . And it Could Have Been Better
The script flipped for four Cal golfers in the third round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, SC.
Collin Morikawa, tied for eighth place at 7-under par after shooting a 66 in the second round, blew up to a 77 on Saturday that included three bogeys and a quadruple-bogey 8 on the 13th hole.
The 28-year-old, ranked No. 4 in the world, plummeted to a tie for 59th place at minus-1 through 54 holes — a drop of 51 spots on the leaderboard.
Meanwhile, Byeong Hun An, Max Homa and Michael Kim began Saturday tied for 57th place, all at even par through 36 holes. Under normal circumstances, they may have been done for the weekend, but the RBC Heritage does not make a cut on Friday.
Their fortunes reversed just as dramatically as did Morikawa’s, but in the opposite direction. An carded a career-best 63 and it could have been better except for the 18th hole.
An strung together seven birdies and an eagle — with no bogeys — through the first 17 holes to go to 9 under and climb 53 spots into a share of fourth place. He bogeyed the 18th, which dropped him into a tie for sixth as he left the course. His 63 was the best score of the day.
By the time everyone else had finished, An slipped to tie for 16th. He is seven strokes back of Si Woo Kim, whose third-round 66 gave him the lead at 15 under, one stroke ahead of Andrew Novak and second-round leader Justin Thomas.
Defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is tied for seventh at 11 under after shooting a 66.
Homa, who snapped out of a year-long funk by finishing in a tie for 12th place at the Masters last week, also played bogey-free golf through the first 17 holes. His five birdies lifted him to 25th place before a triple-bogey on No. 18 dropped him to 2 under for the day and the tournament, and into a share of 53rd place.
Kim also played error-free much of the day, carding three birdies without a bogey through 16 holes to climb into 49th place. But he had a double-bogey on the 17th and his 1-under 70 leaves him tied for 59th, along with Morikawa.
