Chattanooga Defensive End Chris Victor Commits to Cal
Cal picked up its first transfer of the spring on Wednesday when Chattanooga defensive end transfer Chris Victor announced on social media that he has committed to the Golden Bears.
Cal is digging into the FCS ranks to grab Victor, who was not named to the first- or second-team All-Southern Conference teams in 2024 despite some impressive statistics. Victor is a graduate transfer with one season of college eligibility remaining, and he is expected to play outside linebacker (also known as edge) in Cal’s defensive alignment.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Victor started all 12 games for the Mocs this past season and recorded 54 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble in 2024.
Chattanooga went 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the Southern Conference in 2024, with wins over VMI, The Citadel, Portland State, Austin Peay, Wofford, Furman and East Tennessee State. The Mocs lost to Tennessee 69-3 in their season opener.
In 2023, Victor played in all 12 games for Chattanooga and finished with 12 tackles, half a sack and two quarterback hurries.
Victor, who is from Jacksonville, Florida, spent his first two college years at Mississippi Valey State, and he recorded 25 tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss in his time there before transferring to Chattanooga.
Appalachian State was the other school besides Cal that offered Victor after he entered the transfer portal on April 10.
Cal lost its two starting outside linebackers from 2024. Xavier Carlton (nine sacks in 2024) has entered the NFL draft and is hoping to latch on with an NFL team this season, and David Reese (4.5 sacks in 11 games in 2024) transferred to Syracuse.
Ryan McCulloch was the only proven outside linebacker on the Golden Bears sppring roster.
Wednesday was the first official day of the spring transfer window, which closes on April 25, but a lot of transfer activity has already taken place.
