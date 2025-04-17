Cal Basketball Standout Andrej Stojakovic Enters Transfer Portal
Cal basketball fans received the worst news possible on Thursday when ESPN's Draft Express and 247Sports reported that Cal sophomore Andrej Stojakovic has entered the transfer portal after averaging 17.9 points in his only season with the Golden Bears.
Stojakovic’s expected departure along with Jeremiah Wilkinson’s transfer to Georgia significantly hurt the Golden Bears’ basketball program.
Stojakovic was just a sophomore this past season in his first year in Berkeley after transferring from Stanford, and Wilkinson was just a freshman in 2024-25, when he averaged nearly 20 points a game after being moved to the starting lineup for the final 14 games of the season.
Stojakovic, the son of former NBA standout Peja Stojakovic, finished sixth in the ACC in scoring this past season. Besides his 17.9 points per game, he averaged 4.7 rebounds and blocked 34 shots.
He scored 30 points or more twice this past season, including a career-high 37 points in the Bears’ final game of the season, a 78-73 loss to Stanford in the ACC tournament.