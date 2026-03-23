Cal Alum Georgia Hunter Bell Wins World 1,500 Indoor Gold
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One-time Cal middle-distance runner Georgia Hunter Bell is a world champion.
The 32-year-old won the1,500-meters at the World Athletics Indoor Championship at Kujawy Pomorze, Poland on Sunday.
Hunter Bell ran 3 minutes, 58.53 seconds, the fastest time of the year and a British national indoor record, to secure her first gold medal at a major international competition. Her mark ranks ninth all-time.
“This victory is so sweet,” Hunter Bell said. “It’s such a relief to win a gold medal. I knew I had to prepare mentally before coming here as a favorite. I’m really proud of myself to stay calm.”
She beat Australian Jessica Hull, silver medalist in the event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, who set an area record of 3:59.45. U.S. Olympian Nikki Hiltz won the bronze medal with a personal-best time of 3:59.68.
Ethiopia’s Birke Haylom dashed to a more than 3-second lead after 800 meters, but Hunter Bell didn’t panic and caught Haylom with just under a lap to go. She threw her hands up in celebration just before the finish line.
Hunter Bell is a remarkable story. She most recently competed at Cal in 2017 and shortly thereafter retired from the sport.
But she made a comeback at age 29 in 2023 and by the next year finished fourth at the world indoors in Glasgow, Scotland.
That summer she earned a spot on the British Olympic team and earned a stunning bronze-medal finish at the Paris Olympics with a national-record time of 3:52.61, which ranks 12th all-time on the world outdoor list.
Hunter Bell’s previous indoor best was 3:59.84, which she clocked while winning a bronze medal at the 2025 world indoors at Nanjing, China. She followed that with a silver medal in the 800 at the 2025 world outdoor championships in Tokyo, running 1:54.90, which is No. 9 all-time.
She is a four-time British national champion, indoors and outdoors, in the 800 and 1,500.
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Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics.