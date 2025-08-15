Cal Alum Michael Kim Continues to Sizzle in the FedEx Cup Playoffs
The two former Cal golfers still competing in the FedEx Cup playoffs are headed in opposite directions.
Michal Kim, who began the week at No. 42 in the FedEx Cup playoffs, has climbed to No. 26 in the projected standings after another strong performance Friday at the BMW Championship, the second leg of the three-week playoffs.
The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings after play ends Sunday will advance to the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta, where players chase a $40 million total purse, including a $10 million first prize.
Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, 28, began the week at No. 17 in the standings but has slipped to 23rd in the FedEx projections.
While Kim shot a 4-under 66 on Friday and is now tied for fifth place at minus-6, Morikawa struggled to a 4-over 74 and shares 39th place at plus-4.
Morikawa still has a better mathematical chance of qualifying for the Tour Championship, but Kim has momentum after two strong rounds at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Kim bogeyed the third hole on Friday before recording birdies on Nos. 7, 8, 11, 15 and 17. He is tied for fifth with Tommy Fleetwood and Maverick McNealy.
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, who forced a four-stroke lead with an 8-under 62 on Thursday, followed with a 64 on Friday and has a five-stroke lead on the field at minus-14. Over two days, MacIntyre has 16 birdies and just two bogeys.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, also the FedEx Cup leader, is in second place at minus-9 after a second-round 65. Ludvig Aberg is one stroke back at minus-8 after a 64. Hideki Matsuyama also shot a 64 and is alone in fourth at 7 under.
Morikawa, 28, who is also hoping to land a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, played even par in the first round. But he had bogeys on the second and third holes Friday before a double-bogey in the par-4 on No. 7. He followed that with another bogey on the eighth hole before closing a tough day with a birdie on the 18th.
While Kim, owner of just one career PGA Tour victory, has ascended, Morikawa's struggles on Friday mirror his season-long inconsistency.
Morikawa has six career victories on tour but is without a win since October 2023. He missed the cut at his only two events in July, including The Open Championship in Scotland, and finished 22nd last week at the St. Jude Championsip after shooting 9 under through the first two rounds.
