Jordan Spieth Instantly Became the Star of PGA Tour’s Fascinating New ‘Quiet’ Broadcast

The PGA Tour is trying something new this week as it has made broadcast feeds available on ESPN+ that feature zero announcers. Instead of hearing chatter from guys in a booth, viewers can sit back, relax and enjoy the natural sounds that come during a round of golf.

The new feeds, which are called “Quiet, Please,” are not totally quiet, however. The on-course mics have been turned up, allowing those at home to hear more from the players and their caddies as they make their way around Detroit Golf Club in the Rocket Classic.

On Friday, Jordan Spieth’s group was featured on the “Quiet, Please” feed and he instantly became the star of the new broadcast style. If you’ve ever watched Spieth play a round of golf, this shouldn’t be a surprise to you at all as he talks more over 18 holes than some of us do with our parents in a calendar year.

This two-minute video below of Spieth playing the 18th hole is proof of that. It starts with him yelling “fore!” after hitting a poor tee shot and continues with him talking almost nonstop to his caddie, Michael Greller, before settling for a bogey.

This, as people on the internet like to say, is cinema:

Spieth was born for this announcer-less broadcast. 🤣



Come play the 18th hole at the @RocketClassic with @JordanSpieth. pic.twitter.com/M4FHtIMYk1 — Skratch (@Skratch) July 31, 2026

Sports Illustrated’s review of the ‘Quiet, Please’ broadcast

As a golf nut, I was really looking forward to watching these broadcasts after the PGA Tour announced it would be trying them out this week in Detroit. And you know what? It has lived up to my lofty expectations, and then some.

Of course, Spieth has a lot to do with that. I’ve always enjoyed watching a Spieth round because you never know what you’re going to get from the three-time major winner. Well, you know a few things, actually: He’s going to find himself in strange spots on the golf course and he’s going to talk. A lot. We got all of that during Friday’s second round, which saw Spieth finish with a four-under 66. He’s currently tied for 13th and will make the cut.

Sometimes it has been a bit strange watching the broadcast because our minds are so used to hearing announcers chime in with information or analysis before and after shots. But once you get used to it, it becomes a very pleasant way to sit back on a Friday and watch some of the best players in the world make their way around a golf course.

This is a smart play by the PGA Tour, which in recent years as become more comfortable in changing things up and taking risks. The “Quiet, Please” broadcasts are an example of that. Watching golf on a Thursday or Friday can feel tedious at times because the broadcasts can be all over the place with so many players out on the course. Also, there can be a shortage of intriguing storylines in the first two rounds, which makes it hard for them to keep your attention.

These new “Quiet, Please” broadcasts solve those issues and hopefully become a permanent option in the future.

And if they are, Spieth has to be featured every darn time.

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