Bryson DeChambeau Is Not Happy About LIV Golf’s Move to 72 Holes

Bryson DeChambeau has a bone to pick with LIV Golf—and it could affect his future on the circuit.

LIV tournaments moved from 54 to 72 holes for the 2026 season , which begins this week. The format tweak was widely seen as a move to obtain world ranking points, and that decision could come as soon as this week.

DeChambeau, though, feels the tour is straying away from its original concept.

“It’s definitely changed away from what we had initially been told it was going to be,” DeChambeau told Today’s Golfer . “So there is some movement that we’ve all been, I would say, interested in, and going, ‘Why that movement?’ Because we were told it was going to be this. So that’s definitely made us have some different thoughts about it.”

The two-time U.S. Open champion’s LIV contract expires at the end of this year, and he’s making no promises he’ll be back.

“I’ve got a contract for this year, and we’ll go through it there and see what happens after that,” DeChambeau said. “Look, it’s 72 holes, it’s changed, but we’re still excited to play professionally and play for what we’re doing and go across the world. I think it’s going to be great for our [Crushers GC] team. Is it what we ultimately signed up for? No. So I think we’re supposed to be different, so I’m a little indifferent to it right now.”

DeChambeau recently declined an offer to rejoin the PGA Tour under its newly created “Returning Member Program.” Brooks Koepka returned to the Tour under those conditions, which was only available to four LIV players—Koepka, DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith—who won majors since 2022. The opportunity expired Feb. 2.

Patrick Reed last week decided not to renew his contract with LIV and eyes a return to the PGA Tour in 2027, along with other former LIV golfers such as Kevin Na, Hudson Swafford and Pat Perez. They did not meet the criteria to be reinstated immediately under the “Returning Member Program.”

Koepka and Reed were big blows to LIV, which is entering its fifth season and has reported over $1.1 billion in international losses .

Now, it seems DeChambeau’s future with LIV beyond 2026 is on thin ice.

“Hopefully, [72 holes] weighs positively on me over the course of time,” he said, “but you never know. I’m not sure. We didn’t sign up to play for 72.”

More Golf from Sports Illustrated