Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 6 Brandi Chastain

Chastain was national freshman of the year in her one season at Cal, but she is remembered for one World Cup moment, leading to TV commercials

Brandi Chastain is co-founder of Bay FC pro women's soccer squad
Brandi Chastain is co-founder of Bay FC pro women's soccer squad / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ads, but the number of commercials involving a particular Cal athlete is given some weight as well.

Brandi Chastain won two Olympic gold medals and two Women’s World Cup titles as a member of the U.S. national soccer team after being named the national college soccer player of the year in 1990 while at Santa Clara. But she played her freshman season at Cal, where she scored 15 goals and was named national freshman of the year in 1986. She left Cal after a serious knee injury forced her to sit out the next two seasons.

She created the most memorable moment in U.S. soccer history when she went to her knees and tore off her jersey revealing a sports bra after scoring the World Cup-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup in Pasadena, California.

It made her an instant celebrity and great subject for TV ads.

No. 6 Brandi Chastain

Chastain shares the grocery-store stage with Julie Foudy in this ad for Bud Lite:

Chastain and other female soccer stars talk about the making of a Frito-Lay commercial:

And the actual Frito-Lay commercial can be viewed here:

Chastain is the narrator and subject of a Dick’s Sporting Goods TV spot, available here, on the history of the sports bra

But the best Chastain commercial is for Nike, when Kevin Garnett asks the eternal question: “What’s up with the shirt?”

Published |Modified
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

