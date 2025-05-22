Betting Sites Post Cal's 2025 Football Win Total at 5.5
Betting sites have already posted win totals for college football teams from Power Four conferences, and if you believe Cal is going to at least have a .500 record in 2025, you can go to nearly any betting site and put some money down on the “over” for the posted Golden Bears’ win total.
DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM all have Cal’s win total set at 5.5. The Bears play 12 regular-season games in 2025, so a win total of six or more would win an “over” bet and put Cal into a bowl game.
Only two ACC schools – Wake Forest and Stanford -- have lower win totals posted on the three sites.
So which games will Cal win?
DraftKings has already listed Cal as a 1.5-point underdog for its season opening game against Oregon State in Corvallis, even though Cal beat the Beavers 44-7 in Berkeley in 2024. That line could change between now and when the game is played on August 30.
At this point, Cal would be expected to beat Stanford, but the Bears do not face Wake Forest. The Bears should beat Texas Southern and possibly San Diego State, and they should have a shot against Boston College on the road.
However, all the other Cal opponents have projected win totals greater than Cal’s. Of course, the betting sites are just trying to get the same amount of money bet on the “over” and the “under” for each school, and assessing how the season will play out is merely educated guesswork at this stage.
Here are the posted win totals for all 16 ACC football teams. BetMGM, DraftKings and FanDuels have the same win totals for every team except Miami, Florida State and Pittsburgh.
Clemson – 9.5 wins
Miami – 9.5 (DraftKings), 8.5 (FanDuel), 8.5 (BetMGM)
Louisville – 8.5
SMU – 8.5
North Carolina – 7.5
Georgia Tech – 7.5
Florida State – 7.5 (BetMGM), 6.5 (DraftKings), 7.5 (FanDuel)
Duke – 6.5
North Carlina State – 6.5
Virginia Tech – 6.5
Pittsburgh – 5.5 (BetMGM), 6.5 (DraftKings), 5.5 (FanDuel)
Cal – 5.5
Syracuse – 5.5
Boston College – 5.5
Wake Forest – 4.5
Stanford – 3.5
