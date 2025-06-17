Cal Baseball: PJ Moutzouridis, Jarren Advincula Enter Transfer Portal
Second baseman PJ Moutzouridis and shortstop Jarren Advincula, both of whom were sophomores this past season and were arguably the best players on Cal’s 2025 baseball team, have entered the transfer portal, according to Baseball America.
As freshmen in 2024, both Moutzouridis and Advincula were named to the first-team all-Pac-12 team. This past season Advincula was selected to the second-team all-ACC squad, and Moutzouridis was selected to the ACC all-tournament team.
Advincula was Cal’s leadoff hitter for most of the 2025 season, and Moutzouridis batted second for much of the season.
Both players will be eligible for the major-league draft next summer.
The Golden Bears finished with a 24-31 record in 2025, including 9-21 in the ACC.
In 2024, Advincula led Cal with a .325 batting average and was second on the team in both runs scored with 44 and hits with 69. This past season, he was second on the team in batting with a .342 average and led the team in steals with 13 (in 15 attempts) and hits with 81. He tied for the team lead in runs scored with 48, and had six home runs and 33 RBIs.
Moutzouridis batted .299 with 43 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple, six homers, 42 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 2024. This past season, he hit .270 with three homers, 10 doubles, one triple and 10 steals (in 13 attempts).
Moutzouridis and Advincula have not committed to a new school yet.
As is the case in football and basketball, transferring to a different school has become commonplace in college baseball.
