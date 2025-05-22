Cal Earns 29 Entries into NCAA Regional Track Meet
Cal has qualified 26 men and women in 29 events to the NCAA West Regional first-round track and field meet, May 28-31 at College Station, Texas, the NCAA announced on Thursday.
Each of the two regional meets features 48 entries in every individual event and 24 relays, from which 12 in each event from each meet will advance to the NCAA national championships, June 11-14 at Eugene, Oregon.
The Golden Bears will send seven athletes seeded among the top 12 in their events to the regional meet at Texas A&M.
Leading the way is redshirt junior Mykolas Alekna, the Lithuanian-born world-recordholder in the men’s discus. Obviously seeded No. 1, Alekna broke his own world record last month with a throw of 247 feet, 11 inches (75.56 meters).
Because that record did not come from a meet restricted to college entries, his seeding mark is 233-10 (71.29 meters), which still is the best in the field by more than 7 feet.
Cal’s other leading qualifiers include junior Johnny Goode, who broke a 40-year-old program record at the ACC championships with his 45.02-second clocking in the 400 meters. Goode is seeded fourth in the event.
Junior Jared Freeman is seeded eighth in the discus and 15th in the hammer throw. Senior Garrett MacQuiddy is 18th in the 1,500 meters.
On the women’s side, senior Caisa-Marie Lindfors, a native of Sweden and transfer from Florida State, is seeded No. 3 in the discus 201-10 (61.52). She was runner-up at the ACC meet.
Lucija Leko, a sophomore from Croatia, is seeded 11th in the discus and 20th in the shot put.
Senior Asjah Atkinson qualified 24th in the 100 hurdles and 39th in the long jump.
Freshman Valentina Savva of Cyprus is seeded No. 5 in the hammer throw at 227-0 (69.20). Savva, who placed second at the ACC meet, is the only freshman seeded among the top 30 at the regionals.
Cal, in fact, has five qualifiers in the women’s hammer, also including 10th-seeded Giovanna Meeks, a sophomore transfer from Vanderbilt, who has a best of 222-8 (67.86).
Twelve of Cal’s 29 entries are throwers.
2025 NCAA WEST REGIONAL TRACK & FIELD
May 28-31 at College Station, Texas
Cal men’s entries (13)
400 meters: 4. Johnny Goode 45.02 seconds
1,500: 18. Garrett MacQuiddy 3:38.50
110 H: 26. Donovan Bradley 13.59
PV: 24. Tyler Burns 17-6 1/2 (5.35 meters)
PV: 38. Parker Terrill 17-2 3/4 (5.25)
PV: 47. Will Siemens 17-0 (5.18)
LJ: 18. Jason Plumb 25-3 1/4 (7.70)
LJ: 25. Trevor Rogers 25-1 3/4 (7.66)
TJ: 45. Jeremiah Bolanos 50-1 1/4 (15.27)
SP: 44. Nicholas Godbehere 59-10 1/2 (18.25)
DT: 1. Mykolas Alekna 233-10 (71.29)*
DT: 8. Jared Freeman 196-1 (59.77)
HT: 15. Jared Freeman 218-10 (66.90)
Cal women’s entries (16)
800: 29. Jayden Hill 2:05.50
100 H: 24. Asjah Atkinson 13.25
100 H: 39. Mari Testa, 13.45
100 H: 40: Saqqara Ruffin 13.45
400 H: 34. Loreal Wilson 58.51
PV: 24. Ali Sahaida 14-1 1/4 (4.30 meters)
LJ: 39. Asjah Atkinson 20-4 1/4 (6.20)
TJ: 20. Myla Canty 43-1 (13.13)
SP: 20. Lucija Leko 55-1 1/2 (16.80)
DT: 3. Caisa-Marie Lindfors 201-10 (61.52)
DT: 11. Lucija Leko 186-6 (56.85)
HT: 5. Valentina Savva 227-0 (69.20)
HT: 10. Giovanna Meeks 222-8 (67.86)
HT: 19. Audrey Jacobs 210-6 (64.16)
HT: 22. Adrianna Coleman 201-0 (61.27)
HT: 31. Amanda Spear 194-8 (59.34)
