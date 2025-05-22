Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 9 Cameron Jordan
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ads, but the number of commercials involving a particular Cal athlete is given some weight as well.
Cameron Jordan played in 50 games for Cal from 2007 through 2020, and he will play his 15th NFL season in 2025, all with the New Orleans Saints. He has been named to eight Pro Bowls, and his 121.5 sacks rank second among active players, behind only Von Miller.
Those accomplishments along with Jordan’s vibrant personality and engaging smile have made him a popular athlete for TV commercials. Plus, he’s not afraid to play a clock in a pizza commercial or be part of an odorous pileup for a deodorant ad.
No. 9 Cameron Jordan
Jordan can be serious, such as a TV ad encouraging people to vote that can be seen by clicking here.
Jordan’s smile plays a role in this ad for a teeth aligner
The funniest Jordan TV ad is one of several he made for Little Caesars pizza in which he plays a grandfather clock.
Jordan also did this daydreaming ad for Little Caesars:
.
Jordan and fellow Cal alum Jared Goff combined for this humorous commercial for Old Spice, which is shown below and can be viewed on a wider screen by clicking here. You may be seeing this add again.
Recent articles:
Cal beats Wake Forest at the ACC baseball tournament in a game featuring 23 walks
Cal crushes Miami in ACC baseball tournament opener.
Collin Morikawa No, 10 on our countdown of top TV commercials by Cal athletes
No. 11 Cal TV commercial: Ron Rivera
Lost weekend for Cal golfers at PGA Championship