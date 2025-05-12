Cal Sports Report

Cal Earns a Berth in NCAA Softball Tournament but Faces a Challenge

Bears must travel to the regional hosted by Oklahoma, which has won the past four national titles

Jake Curtis

Cal reaches NCAA softball tournament
Cal reaches NCAA softball tournament / Photo by Mark Madsen, KLC Fotos
In this story:

Cal earned a berth in the NCAA Softball Tournament field, which was announced Sunday, and the Golden Bears even got a No. 2 seed in its four-team regional.

But advancing out of that regional and into the Super Regional will be a challenge, because Cal has to travel to Norman, Oklahoma, where the host team is Oklahoma. The Sooners have won each of the past four national championships, and they are the No. 2 overall seed in the 64-team NCAA tournament.

Cal (35-19) is in the NCAA tournament for the third straight year. Last year, the Bears were sent to the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, regional and were beaten twice by Southern Illinois and eliminated. In 2023, Cal was sent to Norman, Oklahoma, and the Bears got to the championship round before being eliminated by Oklahoma, which went on to win the third of its four straight national titles.

This year, the Bears’ will begin play in the double-elimination regional against Omaha (39-11) on Friday at 12:30 p.m.  The game will be televised on ESPN+. 

Oklahoma (45-7) will face Boston University (38-17) in the second game that day.

The two winners of Friday’s game will meet on Saturday, and the two losers on Friday will play an elimination game on Saturday.

.

Published |Modified
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Other Sports