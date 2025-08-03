Caitlin Clark Having a Snack During Fever’s Win Led to Funny Lines by ESPN Announcers
Caitlin Clark was once again unable to play in the Indiana Fever's game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday as she continues to recover from a groin injury but she was able to watch as her teammates picked up their fifth straight win.
While Clark hasn't been able to play since July 15, she has been sitting on the bench each game where she's often seen helping out her teammates anyway she can.
She has also been seen enjoying some snacks while taking in the action. That happened again during Sunday's win when the ESPN broadcast showed Clark eating something during the third quarter.
That led to some funny lines from the annoucers.
"She snacks a lot on the bench, you notice that?," said Ryan Ruocco before referencing how Clark's dad, Brent Clark, was seen eating snacks during Clark's big games in college. "Look at... she’s giving Brent and his hoodie a run for its money."
"She doesn’t hide her snacks like her dad did," Rebecca Lobo said with a laugh.
Here's that moment:
Too funny. Who doesn't love having a little snack while watching a game?
The Fever improved to 17–12 with Sunday's 78–74 win on the road.