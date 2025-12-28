Cal Women Improve to 8-0 at Home With Easy Win

Cal’s women’s basketball team loosened up for a return to conference play by beating Cal Poly. 91-50 Sunday afternoon at Haas Pavilion in the Golden Bears’ final nonconference game of the season.

Lulu Twidale scored 19 points while making five three-pointers and moving into third place on Cal's list of career made three-pointers. She also had a career-high six assists while playing just 26 points.

Cal (9-5) ended its two-game losing streak and improved to 8-0 at home as it returns to conference action this week. The Bears, who lost to Stanford in their ACC opener two weeks ago, play a road game against 16th-ranked North Carolina on Thursday. Cal has lost only one home game since the start of the 2024-25 season, going 24-1 at Haas Pavilion in that span..

Naya Ozukwu added 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting off the bench for Cal, which recorded its 19th straight regular-season nonconference win dating back to the 2023-24 season.

Cal made just one of its first seven shots, but ended the game shooting 53.7% from the floor.

Cal Poly (2-10) lost its sixth straight game and have lost its last three games by a combined margin of 175 points.

The Bears held a 12-point lead at halftime, then opened the third quarter by making eight of their first nine shots to increase their lead to 24 points at 54-30 with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Bears were not threatened thereafter.

Twidale collected 11 points and five assists in the first half, which ended with Cal holding a 34-22 lead.

Cal made just one of its first seven shots, helping Cal Poly to take an early 5-2 lead, but the Bears scored the next eight points to take a lead it carried into halftime.

With Cal Poly’s defense focusing on Cal’s post players, the Bears attempted 20 three-pointers in the first half. The Bears made only five of them, but three of those threes came in the final six minutes of the first half as Cal took its largest lead at 34-20 with 34 seconds le

NOTES

Cal will return to ACC play this week when it goes on the road to face 16th-ranked North Carolina on Thursday, New Year’s Day. The Tar Heels are 11-3 and play a road game against Boston College on Monday.

The Golden Bears will remain in North Carolina next week to play North Carolina State next Sunday.

Cal, which lost its first ACC game of the season to Stanford on the Cardinal’s home court, will play its first conference home game on January 8 against Duke.

