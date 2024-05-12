Cal Golf: Byeong Hun An Finishes Third at Wells Fargo, Earns $1.36 Million
Byeong Hun An entered Sunday’s final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, NC with no realistic chance of securing his long-awaited first PGA Tour victory.
But the 32-year-old one-time Cal golfer turned in an impressive final-day performance, shooting a 5-under 66 to secure third place and a nice $1.36 million payday at the $20 million event.
An, a native of South Korea, finished at 9-under for four rounds, eight strokes back of World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who won the event for a record fourth time. He was also three strokes ahead of fourth-place finisher Jason Day.
Golfers now turn their attention to the PGA Championship, beginning Thursday at Valhalla Country Club in Kentucky.
An, ranked No. 32 in the world, was eight strokes off the lead when Sunday began dn got off to a rough start with two bogeys over his first four holes. But he got it together after that, with birdies on Nos. 6, 7, 8, 10, 13 an 16 to shoot 6 under over the final 13 holes,
McIlroy delivered a final-round 65 that included a double bogey on No. 18 but also a pair of eagles. He overcame fourth-ranked Xander Schauffele, who led for three rounds in an effort to break a streak of 38 tournaments without a victory.
McIlroy finished at minus-17, five strokes ahead of Schauffele, who carded a 71. McElroy took over $3.6 million, Schauffele won $2.16 million.
"I really got some confidence," McIlroy said. "My golf swing feels a lot more comfortable than it has. So going to a venue next week where I've won, it feels like the stars are a lining a little bit. But I've got a lot of golf to play and a lot of great players to try to beat next week. Going into the next major of the year feeling really good about myself."
Cal grad Max Homa, who won this event in 2019 and ’22, matched his eighth-place performance of last season, thanks to a final-round 69. Homa had the day's best shot, holing an eagle on No. 1 with a 213-yard shot off the rough.
The world’s 10th-ranked player, Homa finished at 4 under, tied with Sepp Straka. Each earned $601,000.
Fellow Golden Bear Collin Morikawa, currently No. 13 in the world rankings, wound up tied for 16th place a minus-1. The 27-year-old struggled to a 3-over 74 on Sunday, with four birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey, but still collected $301,000.