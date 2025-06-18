Adam Schefter Gets Surprising Rory McIlroy Job in New Role With ESPN
Adam Schefter will be taking a short break from covering the busy NFL world this week as he'll be an on-course reporter for ESPN during the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship.
Who will he be covering? None other than Rory McIlroy, who has not been a real big fan of the media in recent weeks. McIlroy won the Masters in April but has struggled since then, though he did have a good Sunday at the U.S. Open last week at Oakmont.
ESPN announced its top NFL insider will be following McIlroy's group starting Thursday on its PGA Tour Live coverage. Also in the group is U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.
McIlroy's group tees off Thursday morning at 10:35 a.m. ET.
