Adam Schefter Gets Surprising Rory McIlroy Job in New Role With ESPN

Andy Nesbitt

Adam Schefter will be calling some golf this week for ESPN.
Adam Schefter will be taking a short break from covering the busy NFL world this week as he'll be an on-course reporter for ESPN during the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship.

Who will he be covering? None other than Rory McIlroy, who has not been a real big fan of the media in recent weeks. McIlroy won the Masters in April but has struggled since then, though he did have a good Sunday at the U.S. Open last week at Oakmont.

ESPN announced its top NFL insider will be following McIlroy's group starting Thursday on its PGA Tour Live coverage. Also in the group is U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.

McIlroy's group tees off Thursday morning at 10:35 a.m. ET.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

