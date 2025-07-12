Cal Sports Report

Cal Grad Michael Kim Faces Uphill Climb at Scottish Open

Kim shot an even-par 70 and enters Sunday's final round tied for 28th place, 7 strokes back

Jeff Faraudo

Michael Kim
Michael Kim / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cal grad Michael Kim shot an even-par 70 on Saturday and barely made a move on the leaderboard at the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club at North Berwick.

Kim is part of a seven-way tie for 28th place — one spot lower than he was through two rounds— at 4 under par through 54 holes. He is 7 strokes off the lead heading into Sunday's final round.

Things went much worse for one-time Cal player Byeong Hun An, who fell into last place, by three strokes, after a 6-over 76 left him at plus-5.

Second-round leader Chris Gotterup now has some company after World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who won the Masters this spring, shot a 66 and moved into a tie for the lead at 11 under par. 

"I think I'm pretty close to being back to the level I was at going into the Masters," said McIlroy, who made four birdies over the final 11 holes. "I think I've had a little bit of a lull, which I feel is understandable. So I'm just getting back to the level that I know that I can play at."

Gotterup, who is ranked 158th, carded a 70 on Saturday two days after he tied the course record with a 61.

Four players are two strokes back at minus-9.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is tied for 15th place at minus-6 after a 69. No. 3 Xander Schauffele shot a 71 and is tied for 20th.

Kim, 31, was tied for 24th place after 12 holes on Saturday, thanks to birdies on Nos. 3, 9 and 10. Bogeys on the 12th, 14th and 15th holes pushed him to 1 over for the day but he closed out his round with a birdie on No. 16.

An, who shot a 67 on Thursday, is 8 over the past two days. He had five bogeys and a double bogey against just one birdie on Saturday.

Kim and An already have spots secure for The Open Championship next week at Northern Ireland. World No. 5 Collin Morikawa, who missed the cut on Friday, also will be part of the event he won three years ago, as will fellow Cal alum Sampson Zheng, who gained a berth through a qualifying event at Liverpool, England, earlier this month.

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky

Recent articles:

Which Cal baseball players have the best chance to be drafted?

Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 11 -- Joe Kapp

One former Cal football player on CBS' All-Quarter-Century team

Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 12 - Jackie Jensen

Published
Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

Home/Other Sports