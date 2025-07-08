Genesis Scottish Open Preview: Field, Course, History, Tee Times, How to Watch
Golf returns to its heritage.
One week ahead of the British Open, the PGA Tour, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, will head to the sport’s home country for the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club. A 156-player field will tee it up for part of a $9 million purse and a spot in the year’s final major, if not already qualified.
From its field, course, history, tee times and how to watch, here’s everything you need to know for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open.
The field
The Scottish Open won’t lack star power.
With Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy leading the pack, eight of the top 10 players in the world are teeing it up. Only Nos. 6 and 7 Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley are sitting this out.
It is the second strongest PGA Tour field this season, only behind the Players Championship.
In addition, nine former champions are in the field: Luke Donald (2011), Justin Rose (2014), Alex Noren (2016), Brandon Stone (2018), Bernd Wiesberger (2019), Aaron Rai (2020), Xander Schauffele (2022), McIlroy (2023) and Robert MacIntyre (2024).
Sponsor exemptions include Noren, Richie Ramsay and Brandt Snedeker.
The Scottish Open will also be the final event of the Open Qualifying Series. The top three players, not otherwise exempt, who make the cut this week will earn an exemption into the British Open.
The course
The Tom Doak-designed Renaissance Club opened in April 2008, with the intent of hosting big tournaments.
The tournament—first played in 1935 and ‘36, but then on hiatus until 1972—has been contested at the Renaissance Club since 2019 and is set to remain there until 2026.
“It’s not pure links at this place,” McIlroy said ahead of the 2023 Scottish Open, “but it’s linksy enough conditions that at least you’re playing in a bit of breeze and you're maybe getting some visuals that you would get at a links course.”
It’s a 7,237-yard par 70 with 5,400-square-foot greens, 57 bunkers (the fifth fewest on Tour this season), two holes with water in play and loads of fescue.
In 2024, it was the 29th easiest course on Tour (out of 50), with a scoring average of 68.753 (1.247 strokes under par).
Its hardest hole last season was the 505-yard par-4 7th, which yielded a scoring average of 4.19, making it the 91st hardest hole on Tour. The Renaissance Club’s easiest hole, meanwhile, was the 576-yard par-5 16th, playing 0.473 strokes under par in 2024, making it the Tour’s 63rd easiest hole.
In addition, the tournament is introducing a “Stadium Hole” this year on the par-3 6th. Think of it as the WM Phoenix Open’s 16th hole, but on a lower scale, and on another continent.
History: A hometown hero’s revenge
Waiting an extra year for the victory made it sweeter.
At the 2023 Scottish Open, Scotland’s McIntyre made a birdie from the left fescue on his 72nd hole to take the clubhouse lead. McIlroy, however, finished birdie-birdie, hitting a 2-iron on the last to 11 feet, to win by a stroke.
“The Scottish Open will be up there with the event I want to play for the rest of my life,” McIntyre said afterward. “It’s one I’ve dreamed of winning since I watched at home, and I thought, today coming down once I birdied 18, I thought, this might be the one.”
“But it’s not to be just now, and plenty of years ahead.”
It wouldn’t be a long wait.
In 2024, McIntyre, a 27-year-old from the small town of Oban, buried a 22-foot birdie putt on the final hole to edge Adam Scott by a stroke.
He was the first Scot to win his native open since Colin Montgomerie in 1999.
“I think I lost my voice with the scream on that hole,” McIntyre said. "It’s incredible. Next week is a new week, but I tell you, I’m going to celebrate this with my family, friends and everyone here. I’m going to celebrate this one hard. We’ll pitch up to the Open when we pitch up to the Open.”
How to watch (all times EST)
- Thursday: 11 a.m.–2 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 11 a.m.–2 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); noon–3 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); noon–3 p.m. ET (CBS)
ESPN+ will also have featured coverage during each round.