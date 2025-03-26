Cal Men's Swim Team Tries to Extend Remarkable NCAA Streak
The year 2009 seems a long time ago. Parks and Recreation and Modern Family made their debuts on TV. Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to an NBA championship. The iPhone 3GS was introduced.
It was also the most recent year the Cal men’s swim team failed to finish among the top two at the NCAA championships. Starting in 2010 (and excluding 2020 when the meet was canceled), coach Dave Durden’s squad has posted a top-2 finish at the past 14 NCAA meets.
The NCAAs will run Wednesday through Saturday this week at Federal Way, Washington, where the Bears will try to extend one of the great runs in college sports.
Arizona State won the title a year ago with Cal second. The Bears captured NCAA titles in 2022 and 2023 to go with those they secured in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2019.
That’s six national championships under Durden, who is in his 17th season as the Cal men’s coach and also heads the women’s program. He has been named NCAA coach of the year seven times, and served as head coach of the U.S. men’s team for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Texas also has been a staple at this meet, winning six times between 2010 and ’22, with five runner-up finishes over that span.
But they weren’t among the top two in 2013 or either of the past two seasons, so the Bears’ stretch of consistency separates them.
Cal’s competition this week figures to include the usual suspects: Texas, ASU, Indiana and Florida. The Longhorns were No. 1 in the final dual-meet coaches poll, followed closely by Indiana and Cal. The Bears were No. in the preseason rankings.
But dual meets and championship events are apples and oranges. Dual meets are impacted by depth while the NCAA meet requires the cream to rise to the top.
The Bears expect big performances this week from a group of veterans that includes freestyle sprinter and Olympian Jack Alexy, 200 individual medley specialist Destin Lasco, versatile Gabriel Jett and distance freestyler Lucas Henveaux,
RECENT NCAA SWIM FINISHES
2024: 1. Arizona State; 2. Cal
2023: 1. Cal; 2. Arizona State
2022: 1. Cal 2. Texas
2021: 1. Texas; 2. Cal
2020: Canceled
2019: 1. Cal; 2. Texas
2018: 1. Texas; 2. Cal
2017: 1. Texas; 2 Cal
2016: 1. Texas; 2. Cal
2015: 1. Texas; 2. Cal
2014: 1. Cal; 2. Texas
2013: 1. Michigan; 2. Cal
2012: 1. Cal; 2. Texas
2011: 1. Cal; 2. Texas
2010: 1. Texas; 2. Cal