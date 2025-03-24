Cal's Defensive Secondary Undergoing a Near Total Rebuild
The defensive secondary has been perhaps the most productive position group Cal football has fielded under coach Justin Wilcox.
Last season was no exception, with four senior starters who combined for 12 interceptions, 21 pass breakups and 219 tackles. Cornerback Nohl Williams led the nation with seven picks and was a consensus All-American.
Sixth-year safety Craig Woodson was a third-team All-ACC selection and cornerback Marcus Harris and safety Miles Williams completed the veteran quartet in the Bears’ defensive backfield.
Most of the Bears’ experience in the secondary is gone.
“You’re losing four guys . . . I would bet three of them get drafted,” Wilcox said. “Two for sure, probably a third. So when you lose that, there’s a transition.”
That brings us to the Bears’ spring workouts, currently in hiatus during Cal’s spring break. Practice resumes next Monday, and the job of developing and identifying new talent continues.
“Now the guys who played under them or the new guys, it’s their time,” Wilcox said after Saturday’s scrimmage. "It’s a pretty fluid depth chart, which is great because the competition is going to bring out the best in all of them.”
Wilcox is expecting junior Cam Sydney to make a leap, just as another safety did last fall.
“Like last year, Miles Williams played really good football for us. Super steady,” Wilcox said. “I see Cam maybe in that type of role. He knows everything. He’s really smart. He’s a good football player, so he’s done a nice job.”
Redshirt junior Isaiah Crosby, who came to Cal last year from Trinity Valley Community College in Texas, had three tackles in five games for the Bears last season. He also was a part-time punt returner.
“I think Crosby has taken a step that’s noticeable,” Wilcox said.
Senior Ja’ir Smith, another returnee, had 12 tackles and an interception in 12 games last season after arriving from the College of San Mateo.
“We want Ja’ir to take another step. We need him to keep making a move,” Wilcox said. “He’s got the physical ability to do it. Now he’s got to do it on the field.”
Among newcomers, Washington junior transfer Tristan Dunn, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound safety, has made an impression throughout spring workouts.
“Tristan Dunn, he’s showed up. It seems like every day he makes a play,” Wilcox said. And on Saturday, Dunn had an interception.
Hezekiah Masses, a 6-1, 175-pound senior transfer from Florida International, “has flashed at corner,” said Wilcox, who also mentioned freshmen Aiden Manutai of Hawaii and Jae’on Young of Los Angeles.
“There’s a lot to be determined,” Wilcox conceded. “But there’s a lot of guys making plays. There’s potential there.
“It’s great to have potential. But again, potential is a coded word meaning we haven’t done it quite yet. Potential’s good to have but you want to realize that potential by the way we play on the field.”
