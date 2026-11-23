The Cal men’s water polo team will return to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2023, when the Golden Bears completed a three-peat of national titles.

The Bears were announced Monday morning as the No. 3 seed in the eight-team that will take place Dec. 4-6 at Canyonview Pool on the campus of UC San Diego.

Cal (17-6) will face LMU (20-8) in its opening-round match at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. The Bears beat the West Coast Conference champion Lions 20-9 back on Sept. 18.

The Bears are among three Mountain Pacific Sports Federation teams that secured the top three seeds in the tournament, as usual. Two-time reigning champion UCLA (22-3) was seeded No. 1 and Stanford (21-3) got the No. 2 spot.

Cal and Stanford were the only at-large selections to the bracket; the other six entries were automatic qualifiers as conference champions.

Either Cal, Stanford, UCLA or USC has won every NCAA crown in men’s water polo since 1997, when Pepperdine claimed the title.

Cal owns a record 17 NCAA championships in the sport, including six by current head coach Kirk Everist, who last week was named the MPSF co-Coach of the Year.

The Bears captured third place in last weekend’s MPSF tournament, losing 12-10 to UCLA in the semifinals before knocking off USC 11-9 in overtime in the third-place game. UCLA topped Stanford for the conference title.

This is an entirely new generation squad than the one that captured NCAA titles in 2021-22-23.

These Bears are led by sophomore attacker Beso Akhvlediani from Tiblisi, Georgia, and sophomore goalkeeper Aran Pina of Spain, both voted first-team All-MPSF selections, and freshman center Ilias Angelopoulos, a second-team pick from Greece and winner of the MPSF Newcomer of the Year award.

Akhvlediani scored 57 goals and assisted on 45 others for a team-leading 103 points.

The other three first-round matchups:

No. 1 UCLA (22-3) vs. Concordia-Irvine (22-11), noon

No. 4 Fordham (25-3) vs. Princeton (27-4), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Stanford (21-3) vs. Long Beach State (20-9), 4 p.m.

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