Cal's Clint Evans Selected to College Baseball Hall of Fame
Clint Evans, who guided Cal to a championship in the first-ever College World Series in 1947, has been elected to the 2025 class of the College Baseball Hall of Fame.
Evans, who passed away in 1975, just shy of his 86th birthday, compiled a career win-loss record of 547-256 during his 25 seasons as the Bears’ coach. His .681 winning percentage is the best in program history.
He helped establish the College World Series and his Cal squad won the inaugural event in ’47, sweeping four straight victories.
Evans is the first Cal player or coach elected to the College Baseball Hall of Fame, although he is also a member of the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame. His No. 13 is one of only four retired Cal baseball jersey numbers.
Evans’ teams also won six California Intercollegiate Baseball Association championships and four more co-titles.
His 25-year tenure (1930-54) is the longest by any Cal baseball coach, and he posted winning seasons in 24 of those years.
The field at Cal's Stu Gordon Stadium is named Evans Diamond in honor of the Bears' former coach.
Among the star players Evans coached during his career were Sam Chapman and Jackie Jensen, both of whom also were running backs for the Bears’ football team.
Chapman went on to play 11 seasons in the major leagues while Jensen, a key player on the 1947 World Series championship team, was the 1958 MVP of the American League while playing for the Boston Red Sox.
The 18th Hall induction class will be honored at the 2026 Night of Champions presented by Prairiefire on February 12, 2026 in Overland Park, Kansas, the home of the College Baseball Hall of Fame. The college baseball season begins the next day.
For more information visit the 2026 Night of Champion website.
