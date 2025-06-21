Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 32 -- Wesley Walker, Ultimate Deep Threat
We are counting down Cal’s top 50 athletes based on their careers as post-collegiate professionals. Their performance as Golden Bears is not factored into the rankings.
32. WESLEY WALKER
Years at Cal: 1973 to 1976
Sport: Football
Pro team: New York Jets
Age: 70
Hometown: San Bernardino, Calif.
Why we ranked him here: Chosen in the second round of the 1977 NFL draft by the New York Jets, Walker played 13 seasons — all with the Jets — and became one of the game’s great deep threats. Only three receivers whose careers began in the 1970s or later have higher career yards-per-catch averages than Walker’s mark of 19.0. He topped 20 yards per receptions in eight different seasons, including 1978 when the 6-foot, 179-pounder hauled in 48 passes for 1,169 yards — an impressive 24.4 yards each time he caught a pass. All of those numbers led the NFL, which explains how Walker landed first-team All-Pro honors. In ’86, Walker turned 12 of his 49 receptions — nearly a fourth of them — into touchdowns. He had finished second in the AP Rookie of the Year voting in 1977 and twice was a Pro Bowl selection. He had 22 games of at least 100 receiving yards, topped by six catches for 194 yards (32.3) and four touchdowns in a 51-45 overtime victory vs. Miami in 1986. Amazingly, Walker achieved all of this despite being legally blind in one eye. He retired after the 1989 season with 438 career catches for 8,308 yards with 71 TD catches. His receiving yards and TD catches rank second in Jets history and his yards-per-catch figure is an all-time franchise best, and ranks 12th on the career NFL chart. He also boasts a 96-yard TD catch against the Miami Dolphins in 1985, which remains the longest pass play in club history. In 2012, Walker was inducted into the Jets’ Ring of Honor.
At Cal: Walker came to Cal from Carson High School in Los Angeles County, joining a Golden Bears’ offense that featured quarterbacks Steve Bartkowski and Joe Roth, running back Chuck Muncie and wide receiver Steve Rivera. Walker had the modest career total of 86 receptions in his four seasons at Cal, but he made them count for 2,206 yards — a whopping 25.7 yards per catch — with 23 touchdowns. He had 36 receptions for 839 yards (23.3 yards) and nine TDs as a junior and 23 catches for 624 yards (27.1) and six scores as a senior. He caught eight passes for a still-standing program-record 289 yards in 1976. He also ran sprints for the Bears’ track and field team and was part of a 4x400 relay team whose 1976 school record remains No. 1 all-time and a 4x100 relay whose 1975 school record endured 49 years. Walker was inducted into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992.
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
Linebacker Rocky Cummings is Cal's 22nd commit in the class of 2026
Mo Saatara, who coached two T&F Olympic medalists, is headed to Texas
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 33 -- Phil Chenier
Cal women's basketball to tip off its season at Paris, France