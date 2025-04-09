Cal Sports Report

Cal's Mya Lauzon and Maddie Williams Land NCAA Gymnastics Bids

Both will compete in individual event competition at Fort Worth, Texas on April 17

Jeff Faraudo

Mya Lauzon and Maddie Williams
Mya Lauzon and Maddie Williams / Photos courtesy of Cal Athletics
In this story:

The Cal women’s gymnastics team failed to advance as a group to the NCAA Championships but seniors Mya Lauzon and Maddie Williams have earned spots in individual events at the April 17 competition at Fort Worth, Texas.

The Bears had hoped to qualify as a team out of the Tuscaloosa regional last Sunday. They needed a top-2 finish to advance but finished third. A year ago, Cal made it to the NCAA nationals and finished second.

Instead, the Bears will pin their hopes on Lauzon and Williams.

Lauzon will compete in the balance beam and floor exercise and Williams will get her shot in the uneven bars. Lauzon is the only gymnast entered as an individual who will compete in two events.

The Cal duo will be part of the second session, starting at 6 p.m. PT, in a rotation that also includes UCLA.

Lauzon and Williams are representing Cal in its third straight trip to the NCAAs, although the previous two berths were as a team. This is the 12th time the program has qualified an individual to the meet, just the second time multiple gymnasts have made it.

At the Tuscaloosa regional last weekend, Williams, native of Vacaville, California, finished second in the all-around with a share of first place in both the vault and bars. Lauzon, from Kent, Washington, shared the top spot in both the balance beam and floor exercise.

The NCAA nationals will be held on April 17 and 19, with the team competition set for the latter date.

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky

Recent articles: 

Cal lands the son of a pretty good sidekick of Michael Jordan

TV info and tee times for the 4 Cal alums playing the Masters

Speed and one spectacular play while at Arkansas, make new Cal WR Dazmin James intriguing

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's Cal Spring Showcase scrimmage

Published
Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

Home/Other Sports