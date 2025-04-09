Cal's Mya Lauzon and Maddie Williams Land NCAA Gymnastics Bids
The Cal women’s gymnastics team failed to advance as a group to the NCAA Championships but seniors Mya Lauzon and Maddie Williams have earned spots in individual events at the April 17 competition at Fort Worth, Texas.
The Bears had hoped to qualify as a team out of the Tuscaloosa regional last Sunday. They needed a top-2 finish to advance but finished third. A year ago, Cal made it to the NCAA nationals and finished second.
Instead, the Bears will pin their hopes on Lauzon and Williams.
Lauzon will compete in the balance beam and floor exercise and Williams will get her shot in the uneven bars. Lauzon is the only gymnast entered as an individual who will compete in two events.
The Cal duo will be part of the second session, starting at 6 p.m. PT, in a rotation that also includes UCLA.
Lauzon and Williams are representing Cal in its third straight trip to the NCAAs, although the previous two berths were as a team. This is the 12th time the program has qualified an individual to the meet, just the second time multiple gymnasts have made it.
At the Tuscaloosa regional last weekend, Williams, native of Vacaville, California, finished second in the all-around with a share of first place in both the vault and bars. Lauzon, from Kent, Washington, shared the top spot in both the balance beam and floor exercise.
The NCAA nationals will be held on April 17 and 19, with the team competition set for the latter date.
