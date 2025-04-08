Tee Times for the Four Ex-Cal Players Entered in the 89th Masters
Tee times for the first two rounds of the Masters were unveiled with Michael Kim getting the earliest start in Thursday’s first round among four former Cal players competing at Augusta National.
Kim, 31, tees off at 5:02 a.m. PT on Thursday and 8:10 a.m. on Friday. He’ll play the first two rounds with Mike Weir and Cameron Young. Kim’s strong start to 2025, including a streak of five straight top-20 finishes, has him ranked No. 12 in the current FedEx Cup standings.
Byeong Hun An, 33, gets started at 6:25 a.m. PT on Thursday and 9:33 a.m. on Friday. His partners those two days will be Patrick Reed and Max Greyserman. An, a 33-year-old from South Korea, is No. 35 in the official world golf rankings but still seeking his first career victory.
Collin Morikawa, ranked fourth in the world and already a two-time major winner, will tee off Thursday at 6:47 a.m. PT before getting started Friday at 10:01 a.m. His playing partners the first two days are Joaquin Niemann and Min Woo Lee.
Morikawa, 28, hasn’t added to his career total of six PGA Tour victories since October 2023 but has 11 top-10 finishes the past two seasons and wound up among the top 20 in all four majors a year ago.
My story on what golf insiders said about Morikawa's chances this week.
Max Homa, 34, finished in a tie for third (along with Morikawa) at the 2024 Masters but has slumped badly since then, skidding from a world ranking of No. 5 to 81. He will tee off Thursday at 9 a.m. PT and Friday at 5:52 a.m., playing alongside Justin Rose and J.J. Spaun.
*** Here’s when and where you can watch the Masters on TV this week:
Wednesday, April 9 (Par 3 Contest): 12-4 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, April 10: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, April 11: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, April 12: 12-2 p.m. ET (Paramount+); 2-7 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, April 13: 12-2 p.m. ET (Paramount+); 2-7 p.m. (CBS)
There also will be extensive streaming coverage all week, available on ESPN+, Paramount+ and Masters.com.
*** Courtesy of the PGA Tour, here are tee times and details for several of the top players playing in the year’s first major:
— 6:47 a.m./10:01 a.m. PT: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
Morikawa has ascended to world No. 4 on the strength of two runner-up finishes this season, but the two-time major champion hasn’t won on TOUR since fall 2023. He’ll play the first two rounds at Augusta National alongside Chile’s Niemann, who received a special exemption into the field, and Australia’s Lee, who earned his first TOUR title at the Texas Children’s Houston Open just two weeks ago.
— 7:15 a.m./10:23 a.m. PT: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (A)
Scheffler is a two-time Masters champion, in 2022 and 2024, and looking to become the first to successfully defend a green jacket since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Thomas is a two-time major champion (the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship), and although he hasn’t won on TOUR in nearly three years, he has been close in 2025 including a runner-up at last month’s Valspar Championship. Arizona State senior Ballester won last year’s U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine, becoming the event’s first Spanish winner, to qualify for his first Masters.
— 10:12 a.m./12:58 p.m. PT: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
The golf world’s eyes always turn to McIlroy at Augusta National as the Northern Irishman eyes the career Grand Slam, and this year is no different as he arrives as a two-time TOUR winner this year (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and THE PLAYERS Championship). He’ll play the first two rounds alongside a pair of rising stars in Åberg, who finished runner-up at last year’s Masters in his major championship debut, and Bhatia, already a two-time TOUR winner at age 23.
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
Speed and one spectacular play while at Arkansas, make new Cal WR Dazmin James intriguing
Here's what you need to know about Saturday's Cal Spring Showcase scrimmage
Cal loses a basketball assistant coach to Florida State
The Cal women's gymnastics team comes up short in bid to return to the NCAA nationals
World-recordholder Mykolas Alekna leads strong showing by throwers at Brutus Hamilton