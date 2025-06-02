Collin Morikawa Finishes 20th at The Memorial After Strong Final Day
Cal alum Collin Morikawa shot a 1-under 71 to inch up to 20th place on the final leaderboard Sunday at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.
No one was keeping up with Scottie Scheffler on Sunday. The world’s top-ranked player completed a steady four days with a 2-under 70 and topped the field by four strokes with a 10-under score.
Scheffler, winning for the third time this year and the 10th time in two seasons, pocketed $4 million dollars. He carded a score of 70 in three of four rounds and a 68 in the other.
Morikawa, ranked fourth in the world, opened the week with a five-under 67, then struggled the next two days, posting scores of 75 and 77. He played a smooth final round, recording a pair of birdies and just one bogey to climb from 23rd place to 21st.
By shooting plus-2 for four days, Morikawa won $250,667.
Fellow ex-Golden Bear Michael Kim, who began the week with a first-round 78, closed with a 73 to finish at 8 over par and tied for 44th place. Kim won $62,400.
Max Homa had a difficult final three days after shooting a 4-under 68 on Thursday to sit in third place. His final-round 77, including a double bogey an a triple bogey, left him at 15 over par the final 54 holes and tied for 51st place at plus-11. Homa took home $49,500.
Scheffler carded 16 birdies and just five bogeys (including a double bogey) through four rounds. He finished four strokes ahead of first-round leader Ben Griffin, who earned $2.2 million for a runner-up performance.
Tournament host Jack Nicklaus gave Scheffler the ultimate compliment.
"Once I got myself into position to win, then you've got to be smart about how you finish it," Nicklaus said after watching Scheffler turn a tussle into a four-shot victory. "And that's the way he's playing. He reminds me so much of the way I like to play.
