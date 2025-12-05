SI

2025 Hero World Challenge Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The 2025 Hero World Challenge is offering a $5 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Scottie Scheffler headlines the field at the Hero World Challenge.
/ Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hero World Challenge effectively kicks off the PGA Tour's exhibition season, and it's offering a $5 million purse, with $1 million to the winner.

Not a shabby prize for the silly-season. Each golfer in the field will also bank Official World Golf Ranking points in this no-cut event.

Tiger Woods made the trip to the Bahamas, but he's not in the field this week at his annual event. Woods spoke to the media this week and covered a range of topics, but he didn't offer a timetable for his return to competition.

The show goes on, and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler headlines this week's field. He's also the two-time defending champion and eyeing a three-peat this week. Scheffler shot 25-under 263 last year and tied the tournament record with a runaway six-shot victory. He's also won six times this season, and a title in Albany would count as No. 7. To say he's the man to beat this week is putting it mildly.

Scheffler also started fast—he shot an opening 66 to share the lead with four other players after 18 holes.

Here's the full list of payouts for the 2025 Hero World Challenge. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2025 Hero World Challenge final payouts

Win: $1 million

2: $450,000

3: $300,000

4: $250,000

5: $225,000

6: $220,000

7: $215,000

8: $210,000

9: $205,000

10: $200,000

11: $195,000

12: $190,000

13: $185,000

14: $180,000

15: $175,000

16: $170,000

17: $165,000

18: $160,000

19: $155,000

20: $150,000

