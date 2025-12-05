2025 Hero World Challenge Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The Hero World Challenge effectively kicks off the PGA Tour's exhibition season, and it's offering a $5 million purse, with $1 million to the winner.
Not a shabby prize for the silly-season. Each golfer in the field will also bank Official World Golf Ranking points in this no-cut event.
Tiger Woods made the trip to the Bahamas, but he's not in the field this week at his annual event. Woods spoke to the media this week and covered a range of topics, but he didn't offer a timetable for his return to competition.
The show goes on, and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler headlines this week's field. He's also the two-time defending champion and eyeing a three-peat this week. Scheffler shot 25-under 263 last year and tied the tournament record with a runaway six-shot victory. He's also won six times this season, and a title in Albany would count as No. 7. To say he's the man to beat this week is putting it mildly.
Scheffler also started fast—he shot an opening 66 to share the lead with four other players after 18 holes.
Here's the full list of payouts for the 2025 Hero World Challenge. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.
2025 Hero World Challenge final payouts
Win: $1 million
2: $450,000
3: $300,000
4: $250,000
5: $225,000
6: $220,000
7: $215,000
8: $210,000
9: $205,000
10: $200,000
11: $195,000
12: $190,000
13: $185,000
14: $180,000
15: $175,000
16: $170,000
17: $165,000
18: $160,000
19: $155,000
20: $150,000