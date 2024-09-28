Collin Morikawa Helps U.S. Forge Ahead in Presidents Cup
Former Cal golfer Collin Morikawa helped get the United States team back on track and he and Scottie Scheffler started Saturday's Presidents Cup action with a victory over the International squad.
Following a morning fog delay in Montreal, Morikawa and Scheffler knocked off Taylor Pendrith and Adam Scott 2 and 1, and it helped the U.S. win three of the four morning four-ball matches. It gave the U.S. an 8-6 overall lead heading into Saturday's afternoon foursome session.
Moikawa's long birdie putt got the American off to an early lead and helped get the momentum back for the U.S. team, which won all five matches on Thursday but lost all five matches on Friday.
Morikawa's wife, Kat, showed her excitement after the clinching of the first match of the day:
Former Cal golfer Max Homa did not participate in the morning, but he is playing in the afternoon foursome session.
In the other morning matches, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns defeated the International duo of Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im 2 and 1, and Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele of the U.S. beat Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners 3 and 2. The one International points was recorded by Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim, who got past Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark 4 and 3.
Singles play will wrap up the Presidents Cup on Sunday. A team needs 15.5 points to win.
The International team is made up of player from outside the United States but not from Europe.
