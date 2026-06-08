RBC Canadian Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for TPC Toronto
The PGA Tour heads North of the border for the RBC Canadian Open, which will serve as the final tournament before the third major of the season, the U.S. Open.
This year's field is a relatively strong one compared to last year with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns, and Collin Morikawa.
Let's dive into the odds to win this week's event, as well as my best bets.
RBC Canadian Open Odds
Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Tommy Fleetwood +1300
- Matt Fitzpatrick +1500
- Sam Burns +1600
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Kristoffer Reitan +2200
- Wyndham Clark +2200
- Brooks Koepka +2700
- Justin Rose +2700
- Aaron Rai +3000
- Robert MacIntyre +3000
- Alex Noren +3300
- Shane Lowry +3300
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Bud Cauley +3500
- Alex Fitzpatrick +3500
How to Watch the RBC Canadian Open
- Thursday: 3–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6 p.m. ET (CBS)
RBC Canadian Open Purse
- Date: Thursday, June 11-Sunday, June 14
- Purse: $9.8 million ($1.764 million)
- 2025 champion: Ryan Fox
RBC Canadian Open Notable Golfers
Tommy Fleetwood: The Englishman is still seeking his second win on the PGA Tour after winning last year's Tour Championship. He has a history at the Canadian Open, losing to Nick Taylor in a playoff in the 2023 edition of the tournament. This week, he enters as the betting favorite. Can he get over the hump?
Ryan Fox: Ryan Fox enters as the defending champion at the RBC Canadian Open, beating Sam Burns in a playoff last year. He has posted just one top-10 finish worldwide since that win, a T7 at the Genesis Invitational in February. Can he find his swing at a course where he should feel plenty of confidence?
RBC Canadian Open Best Bets
Sam Burns +1600 via FanDuel
Sam Burns lost in a playoff at last year's Canadian Open, so he's already proven he can contend at TPC Toronto. He's coming into this week in peak form, finishing T4 at the Memorial Tournament while gaining +1.89 true strokes with his approach play. Burns has collected some strong finishes this season with three separate top 10s, but he's yet to get over the hump in 2026. With a relatively weak field, this could be the time he does it.
Eric Cole +4600 via DraftKings
Eric Cole is quietly playing some strong golf lately. He's fifth in the field in total strokes gained over the past 30 days. He has posted a solo runner-up finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge and a solo eighth finish at the Memorial Tournament in his last two starts. In those performances, he gained strokes in all four major areas, a great sign ahead of TPC Toronto.
He's worth a look at 46-1 heading into this week.
Zac Bauchou +13000 via DraftKings
If you want a longshot bet, consider Zac Bauchou at 130-1. He has posted four straight top 25 finishes, including a T22 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he gained a blistering +1.60 true strokes per round with his approach play.
Whether or not he has what it takes to turn that momentum into truly contending for a win is another question, but I'm willing to take a shot on him at 130-1.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $350 in bonus bets if your bet $5 for seven days. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets