RBC Canadian Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for TPC Toronto

The PGA Tour heads North of the border for the RBC Canadian Open, which will serve as the final tournament before the third major of the season, the U.S. Open.

This year's field is a relatively strong one compared to last year with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns, and Collin Morikawa.

Let's dive into the odds to win this week's event, as well as my best bets.

RBC Canadian Open Odds

Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Tommy Fleetwood +1300

Matt Fitzpatrick +1500

Sam Burns +1600

Collin Morikawa +2200

Kristoffer Reitan +2200

Wyndham Clark +2200

Brooks Koepka +2700

Justin Rose +2700

Aaron Rai +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Alex Noren +3300

Shane Lowry +3300

Viktor Hovland +3500

Bud Cauley +3500

Alex Fitzpatrick +3500

How to Watch the RBC Canadian Open

Thursday: 3–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6 p.m. ET (CBS)

RBC Canadian Open Purse

Date: Thursday, June 11-Sunday, June 14

Purse: $9.8 million ($1.764 million)

2025 champion: Ryan Fox

RBC Canadian Open Notable Golfers

Tommy Fleetwood: The Englishman is still seeking his second win on the PGA Tour after winning last year's Tour Championship. He has a history at the Canadian Open, losing to Nick Taylor in a playoff in the 2023 edition of the tournament. This week, he enters as the betting favorite. Can he get over the hump?

Ryan Fox: Ryan Fox enters as the defending champion at the RBC Canadian Open, beating Sam Burns in a playoff last year. He has posted just one top-10 finish worldwide since that win, a T7 at the Genesis Invitational in February. Can he find his swing at a course where he should feel plenty of confidence?

RBC Canadian Open Best Bets

Sam Burns +1600 via FanDuel

Sam Burns lost in a playoff at last year's Canadian Open, so he's already proven he can contend at TPC Toronto. He's coming into this week in peak form, finishing T4 at the Memorial Tournament while gaining +1.89 true strokes with his approach play. Burns has collected some strong finishes this season with three separate top 10s, but he's yet to get over the hump in 2026. With a relatively weak field, this could be the time he does it.

Eric Cole +4600 via DraftKings

Eric Cole is quietly playing some strong golf lately. He's fifth in the field in total strokes gained over the past 30 days. He has posted a solo runner-up finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge and a solo eighth finish at the Memorial Tournament in his last two starts. In those performances, he gained strokes in all four major areas, a great sign ahead of TPC Toronto.

He's worth a look at 46-1 heading into this week.

Zac Bauchou +13000 via DraftKings

If you want a longshot bet, consider Zac Bauchou at 130-1. He has posted four straight top 25 finishes, including a T22 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he gained a blistering +1.60 true strokes per round with his approach play.

Whether or not he has what it takes to turn that momentum into truly contending for a win is another question, but I'm willing to take a shot on him at 130-1.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $350 in bonus bets if your bet $5 for seven days . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!