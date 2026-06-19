Former Cal Golfer Collin Morikawa Hoping to Make Cut at U.S. Open

Former Cal golfer Collin Morikawa is still hoping to win his third major of his career at the U.S. Open this week, but his first order of business on Friday will be to make the cut.

When first-round play was suspended Thursday, Morikawa was at 3-over-par after 17 holes at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. That left him in a tie for 72nd place.

Only the top 60 golfers and ties after Friday’s second round will make the cut and advance to Saturday’s third round.

Morning fog delayed the start of the first round by about two hours, and 49 players have yet to complete thir first round. A few golfers have as many as seven first-round holes to play.

Another Cal alumnus, Michael Kim, did finish his first round, and he remains in decent position to make the cut after shooting a 1-oner-par 71.

However, that leaves him seven shots behind leader Wyndham Clark, who is at 6-under after completing 16 holes on Thursday. He leads the field by a whopping four shots.

Morikawa, who is ranked 10th in the world, has missed the cut at the U.S. Open only once, and that was back in 2020. He has finished fourth and fifth in the next two years, respectively, and tied for 23rd last year.

He has won two majors – the 2020 PGA Championships and also won The (British) Open Championship in 2021.

His best finish at a major since the 2021 was a third-place finish at the 2024 Masters.

But he got himself into trouble on his final 10 holes. He started the day on the 10th tee, and he was at 1-under after his first eight holes.

Rai. Morikawa. Day.



Feeding off each other at the par-3 11th. pic.twitter.com/pNu29dog1t — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 18, 2026

However, he bogeyed the 18th, which was his ninth hole of the day, and had three bogeys on his final nine holes to put himself in jeopardy of not making the cut.

Kim, meanwhile, had 15 pars to go along with two bogeys and a birdie to leave him tied for 29th heading into the third round.