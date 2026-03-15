Bryson DeChambeau Wins LIV Golf Singapore Playoff After Opponent Misses 2-Foot Putt
On the first playoff hole of LIV Golf Singapore, it appeared Bryson DeChambeau splashed away—literally—his chances of a victory.
The two-time U.S. Open champion hit his tee shot into the water at Sentosa Golf Club, but was able to salvage par on the par-5. However, his playoff foe, Richard T. Lee, had an even worse moment than DeChambeau, missing a 2-foot putt for par that handed DeChambeau the victory.
MORE: Final results, payouts from LIV Golf Singapore
It was DeChambeau’s first title since LIV Korea last year and his first in a 72-hole event since the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
Afterward, though, DeChambeau admitted it was tough to see Lee fumble a potential life-changing title in the way that he did.
“To actually see that happen in front of you, for you to be the positive receiving side of it, it's just a weird feeling," said DeChambeau, who put his hands on his head in disbelief when Lee missed his putt. “But it’s a win and something I’ll appreciate for the rest of my life. Even if I lost today, I was still looking pretty good at my game. I was excited the way I was striking it coming in the last couple days.”
DeChambeau birdied his final hole in regulation to get into a playoff with Lee, who birdied four of his last six holes. Each shot final-round 66s.
Lee, a 35-year-old Canadian, earned his way onto LIV through the LIV promotions event. He was aiming to become the first wild card—a player not affiliated with a team—to win on the Saudi-backed circuit.
“There’s some slick putts out there,” Lee said. “It was a short putt and I wanted to just hit it hard, and I hit it a little too hard. I think the adrenaline was pumping a little bit. Then again, I felt like I had it this week. I played really well. Hopefully, next week I can try again.”
DeChambeau feels Lee can bounce back.
“It was quite impressive; I was coming down the last three holes, like all right, I think I’m one ahead of everybody, and seeing Richard go and play the way he did finishing out, he’s a real superstar, and the league should be really proud to have [Lee] on as a wild card,” DeChambeau said.
In sports, someone’s blunder can become someone else’s opportunity. And these kinds of moments aren’t rare. This specific occurrence reminded DeChambeau of John Daly facing a 15-foot birdie putt to beat Tiger Woods in the 2005 WGC-American Express Championship at Harding Park, before Daly three-putted, missing a 3-footer for par.
Like Woods that day, DeChambeau put himself in a position to win. And when the cookie crumbled, he was the one hoisting the trophy.
“[After hitting the tee shot in the water], I just said to G-Bo [caddie Greg Bodine], I was like, ‘Dude, I made a good pass at it; it wasn't a bad swing, it just slipped off the face and went left.’” DeChambeau said. “I told myself, ‘I just want another chance. I want another chance.”
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Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.