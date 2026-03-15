Bryson DeChambeau Wins LIV Golf Singapore Playoff After Opponent Misses 2-Foot Putt

On the first playoff hole of LIV Golf Singapore, it appeared Bryson DeChambeau splashed away—literally—his chances of a victory.

The two-time U.S. Open champion hit his tee shot into the water at Sentosa Golf Club, but was able to salvage par on the par-5. However, his playoff foe, Richard T. Lee, had an even worse moment than DeChambeau, missing a 2-foot putt for par that handed DeChambeau the victory.

MORE: Final results, payouts from LIV Golf Singapore

It was DeChambeau’s first title since LIV Korea last year and his first in a 72-hole event since the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

Afterward, though, DeChambeau admitted it was tough to see Lee fumble a potential life-changing title in the way that he did.

“To actually see that happen in front of you, for you to be the positive receiving side of it, it's just a weird feeling," said DeChambeau, who put his hands on his head in disbelief when Lee missed his putt. “But it’s a win and something I’ll appreciate for the rest of my life. Even if I lost today, I was still looking pretty good at my game. I was excited the way I was striking it coming in the last couple days.”

DeChambeau birdied his final hole in regulation to get into a playoff with Lee, who birdied four of his last six holes. Each shot final-round 66s.

HEARTBREAK 💔



Richard T. Lee's missed putt means @brysondech wins the playoff and Aramco LIV Golf Singapore 🏆#LIVGolfSingapore @Crushers_GC pic.twitter.com/ORj3HRENko — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) March 15, 2026

Lee, a 35-year-old Canadian, earned his way onto LIV through the LIV promotions event. He was aiming to become the first wild card—a player not affiliated with a team—to win on the Saudi-backed circuit.

“There’s some slick putts out there,” Lee said. “It was a short putt and I wanted to just hit it hard, and I hit it a little too hard. I think the adrenaline was pumping a little bit. Then again, I felt like I had it this week. I played really well. Hopefully, next week I can try again.”

DeChambeau feels Lee can bounce back.

“It was quite impressive; I was coming down the last three holes, like all right, I think I’m one ahead of everybody, and seeing Richard go and play the way he did finishing out, he’s a real superstar, and the league should be really proud to have [Lee] on as a wild card,” DeChambeau said.

In sports, someone’s blunder can become someone else’s opportunity. And these kinds of moments aren’t rare. This specific occurrence reminded DeChambeau of John Daly facing a 15-foot birdie putt to beat Tiger Woods in the 2005 WGC-American Express Championship at Harding Park, before Daly three-putted, missing a 3-footer for par.

Like Woods that day, DeChambeau put himself in a position to win. And when the cookie crumbled, he was the one hoisting the trophy.

“[After hitting the tee shot in the water], I just said to G-Bo [caddie Greg Bodine], I was like, ‘Dude, I made a good pass at it; it wasn't a bad swing, it just slipped off the face and went left.’” DeChambeau said. “I told myself, ‘I just want another chance. I want another chance.”

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