Four Cal Golfers Under Par After First Round at the Travelers
All four Cal golfers on the PGA Tour shot under par in Thursday’s opening round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands at Cromwell, Connecticut.
But all four have some work to do if they want to stay with first-round co-leaders Scottie Schefler and Austin Eckroat.
Collin Morikawa shot a 3-under 67, Max Homa and Michael Kim each carded 68s and Byeong Hun An posted a 69 at TPC River Highlands.
Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player, and Eckroat each shot 8-under 62s and are two strokes up on the threesome of Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley, all at 64.
Cameron Young sits alone in sixth place after a 5-under 65 and eight players share seventh place after 64s.
Morikawa, ranked fourth in the world, had birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to pull into an 11-way logjam for 15th place, five strokes off the lead.
Homa, still battling to escape a more than year-long slump that has seen his world ranking slide to No. 94, made birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to finish in a 10-way tie for 26th place.
He shares the position with Kim, who was 3 under par through seven holes but played plus-1 over the final 11 holes.
An made birdies on 5, 7 and 7 before a bogey on the ninth hole and a double-bogey on 13. He wound up at 1 under and tied for 36th by converting a birdie on the 18th.
Scheffler was alone atop the leaderboard at 9 under through 16 holes, fueled by an eagle on No. 13 plus seven birdies. His bogey on the 17th dropped him into a tie for the lead with Eckroat, the world’s No. 73 player, who also eagled No. 13 to go with six birdies.
