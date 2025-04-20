Garrett MacQuiddy Breaks 10-Year-Old Cal Record in 1,500-Meter Run
Cal senior Garrett MacQuiddy broke a 10-year-old school record in the 1,500-meter run at the Bryan Clay Invitational at Asuza.
MacQuiddy clocked 3 minutes, 38.50 seconds to finish fourth in the Friday night race. He eclipsed the Cal record of 3:39.43, set by Thomas Joyce in 2015.
MacQuiddy’s time is the equivalent of 3:56.0 for the mile, which would also be a school record.
A day later, the Saratoga native ran 1:48.61 in the 800 meters at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut.
Sophomore teammate Justin Pretre ran 3:42.72 in the 1,500, which is No. 8 all-time at Cal.
While MacQuiddy and Pretre competed at the Bryan Clay meet, Cal sent a larger contingent to the massive, three-day Mt. SAC event.
Lucija Leko, a sophomore from Zagreb, Croatis, moved to No. 2 all-time at Cal in the women’s shot put, winning the event with a heave of 54 feet, 3 1/4 inches (16.54 meters. She fell short by an inch-and-a-half of the 26-year-old program record of 54-4 3/4 (16.58) by Olympian Kristin Heaston.
In the women’s discus, school-recordholder Casia-Marie Lindfors won with a toss of 201-7 (61.44), which is 4 1/2 feet shy of her program standard. - Leko placed third at 184-4 (56.18).
In the women’s 10,000, redshirt freshman Amelia Wardle-Stacey won with a time of 34:21.09 that puts her No. 9 on Cal’s career list. Teammates Georgia McCorkle and Sophie Tau ran personal bests to finish third and fourth.
Meanwhile, junior Johnny Goode clocked a wind-aided time of 20.76 to finish fifth in the 200 meters. Goode, who has run a wind-legal time of 20.71, benefitted from a backing wind of 2.9 meters per second, above the allowable limit of 2.0.
