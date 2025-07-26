Max Homa Making Late Push for FedExCup Playoffs
Former Cal golfer Max Homa is making a late push to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs, and he has a lot on his mind.
Homa is 102nd in the FedExCup standings, and he needs to pick up a lot of ground in the final two events to get to the top 70, which is what is needed to participate in the playoffs.
And with his wife expecting their second child soon, Homa is trying to make big gains this week. A win at the 3M Open this week would secure a spot in the playoffs and he is in contention after two rounds.
"I need to win. I really need to win because my wife's pregnant and I need to go home," Homa said after Thursday’s first round. “We have like two weeks left. It's a little extra stressful, but I think the only way that you can go out and win a golf tournament is by not exactly trying to win a golf tournament. So it's a weird headspace."
He did enough in Friday’s second round stay in contention at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Although a bogey on the final hole ended his round on a sour note, Homa still had five birdies and finished with a score of 3-under-par 68. That left him at 8-under for the tournament, six strokes behind second-round leader Thorbjorn Olesen, but just four shots out of third place.
Homa is already entered in the Wyndham Classic next week, which is the final tournament before the playoffs begin August 15. But a win in the 3M Open could allow Homa to go home for a couple of weeks with the baby’s arrival imminent.
"My wife told me to play, so it's scheduled the Monday after the Wyndham," Homa said. "Yeah, just every day I finish a day of golf I look at my phone and see if I'm flying home so we'll see. It's a good problem to have."
The good news is that at least Homa made the cut, with the cutline expected to be at 5-under.
Byeong Hun An, the other former Cal golfer in this event, will probably not make the cut. He shot a 1-under-par 70 on Friday, and is at 3-under for the tournament. That almost certainly will end his weekend at the 3M Open.
But Homa still has hope.
The 2025 season has been a nightmare for Homa. He was ranked as high as No. 5 in the world in April 2023, but he has slid significantly since then, and owns a world ranking of 105 this week..
He has not won any titles this year, and his first top-10 finish of 2025 came three weeks ago at the John Deere Classic, finishing tied for fifth.
Homa had one stretch in February to April in which he missed the cut in five consecutive tournaments. His ranking had dropped so low that he could not play in the U.S. Open or The Open last week.
In his last five events Homa missed the cut at the Canadian Open, tied for 54th at the Travelers Championship, missed the cut at the Rocket Championship, tied for fifth at the John Deere and wound up tied for 45th at last week’s Barracuda Championship.