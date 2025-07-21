SI

2025 3M Open Full Field: Crunch Time for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Job Status

The PGA Tour returns to Minnesota for the penultimate event before the postseason.

John Schwarb

The 3M Open is the second-to-last tournament before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Major championship golf is done for 2025, but that doesn’t mean meaningful stroke-play tournaments are over.

The PGA Tour would be happy to remind you that the FedEx Cup Playoffs are just around the corner, and that’s when you’ll see many of the top players in the world again.

But a strong argument can be made that the more consequential tournaments are this week and next, with many players fighting for playoff spots and all-important job status. Remember, only the top 70 players qualify for the postseason and earn status for next year, while those ranked 71-100 at the end of the fall also earn PGA Tour cards.

That makes this week’s 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., mighty important.

Most of the 156 players in the field are on the outside of the top 70, so points are just as important as shares of the $8.4 million purse. Only four players from the top 30 of the world rankings are scheduled to compete: Maverick McNealy, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im and Wyndham Clark. That’s a massive opportunity for the game’s grinders.

They’ll take on TPC Twin Cities, a 7,431-yard par-71 layout designed by Arnold Palmer, and Jhonattan Vegas returns as the defending champion. His win ending a seven-year drought was one of the better stories of 2024, even at an event that doesn’t draw as many eyeballs.

Lee Hodges, Tony Finau and Cameron Champ also will compete as past champions.

2025 3M Open full field

156 players

Albertson, Anders

An, Byeong Hun

Andersen, Mason

Baddeley, Aaron

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bridgeman, Jacob

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Campbell, Thomas #

Campos, Rafael

Capan III, Frankie

Castillo, Ricky

Champ, Cameron

Chandler, Will

Clanton, Luke

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cummins, Quade

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Del Solar, Cristobal

Detry, Thomas

Dickson, Taylor

Dunlap, Nick

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Ford, David

Fowler, Rickie

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Goodwin, Noah

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hardy, Nick

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach
Kanaya, Takumi

Kim, Chan

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Knowles, Philip

Kohles, Ben

La Sasso, Michael +

Lashley, Nate

Lawrence, Thriston

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Matthews, Brandon

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Merritt, Troy +

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Mullinax, Trey

Noren, Alex

Norgaard, Niklas

Norlander, Henrik

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Onishi, Kaito

Pak, John

Palmer, Ryan

Paul, Jeremy

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Perez, Victor

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Riedel, Matthew

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rosenmueller, Thomas

Roy, Kevin

Rozner, Antoine

Ryder, Sam

Salinda, Isaiah

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Scott, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Springer, Hayden

Stevens, Sam

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Thornberry, Braden

Tosti, Alejandro

Valdes, Brendan +

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Velo, Kevin

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Danny

Wallace, Matt

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Woodland, Gary

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

+ - sponsor exemption

# - section champion


Published
John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

