2025 3M Open Full Field: Crunch Time for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Job Status
Major championship golf is done for 2025, but that doesn’t mean meaningful stroke-play tournaments are over.
The PGA Tour would be happy to remind you that the FedEx Cup Playoffs are just around the corner, and that’s when you’ll see many of the top players in the world again.
But a strong argument can be made that the more consequential tournaments are this week and next, with many players fighting for playoff spots and all-important job status. Remember, only the top 70 players qualify for the postseason and earn status for next year, while those ranked 71-100 at the end of the fall also earn PGA Tour cards.
That makes this week’s 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., mighty important.
Most of the 156 players in the field are on the outside of the top 70, so points are just as important as shares of the $8.4 million purse. Only four players from the top 30 of the world rankings are scheduled to compete: Maverick McNealy, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im and Wyndham Clark. That’s a massive opportunity for the game’s grinders.
They’ll take on TPC Twin Cities, a 7,431-yard par-71 layout designed by Arnold Palmer, and Jhonattan Vegas returns as the defending champion. His win ending a seven-year drought was one of the better stories of 2024, even at an event that doesn’t draw as many eyeballs.
Lee Hodges, Tony Finau and Cameron Champ also will compete as past champions.
2025 3M Open full field
156 players
Albertson, Anders
An, Byeong Hun
Andersen, Mason
Baddeley, Aaron
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bridgeman, Jacob
Buckley, Hayden
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Campbell, Thomas #
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Champ, Cameron
Chandler, Will
Clanton, Luke
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Del Solar, Cristobal
Detry, Thomas
Dickson, Taylor
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Endycott, Harrison
Finau, Tony
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Ford, David
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Hardy, Nick
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Kanaya, Takumi
Kim, Chan
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Knowles, Philip
Kohles, Ben
La Sasso, Michael +
Lashley, Nate
Lawrence, Thriston
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Matthews, Brandon
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Merritt, Troy +
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
Noren, Alex
Norgaard, Niklas
Norlander, Henrik
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Paul, Jeremy
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riedel, Matthew
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Scott, Adam
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Springer, Hayden
Stevens, Sam
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Tosti, Alejandro
Valdes, Brendan +
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Whaley, Vince
Willett, Danny
Woodland, Gary
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
+ - sponsor exemption
# - section champion