Max Homa Tied For Second, One Stroke Back at the John Deere
Max Homa, whose standing on the world golf stage has plummeted over the past year-plus, is halfway to a breakthrough victory at the John Deere Classic.
The 37-year-old Cal grad, whose official world ranking has skidded from the top-10 to its current status of No. 99, delivered a second straight sparkling round over TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Homa shot a 3-under 68 on Friday to leave the course as part of a five-way tie for second place at minus-11, one stroke back of Doug Ghim. Homa was even with Ghim at 12 under after a birdie on No. 17 but made bogey on the 18th.
Homa carded an 8-under 63 on Thursday that included nine birdies and just a single bogey. That left him in second place, one stroke behind Ghim,
The owner of six career PGA Tour victories, Homa hasn’t won since capturing the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023. Shortly after that he ascended to No. 5 in the world rankings.
But life on the course has been tough lately, especially since finishing in a tie for third at the Masters in April 2024.
The public criticism has gotten so bad that Homa, once a favorite on social media, has stopped posting or even checking in on his Twitter account.
"Twitter, or X, is an awful, awful place. It took me a while to catch on to how impactful that can be and how much of a waste of energy,” he told reporters this week. “I miss the connection with the fans, but nothing comes without, I mean, just so much hate and anger. There is a lot of love in there, too, but unfortunately, it really does get overwhelmed with the -- you can have one really bad one.”
His complaint is that some folks on social media say things they would never express face to face.
"It's a safe haven for a$$holes, for lack of a better term. Sorry, PGA Tour,” he said.
Ghim, 29, is still seeking his first victory in his eighth season on the tour. He followed his first-round 62 with a 68 that included a bogey on his final hole of day.
Others tied with Homa include Davis Thompson, the tournament’s defending champion, who shot a second-round 63.
Most of the world’s top players are missing the event while traveling to Europe to prep for The Open, set for the week after next at Northern Ireland. That group includes Cal grad Collin Morikawa, the world’s fifth-ranked player, who won in 2021 at Royal St. George’s.
Cal’s other alum in the event, Michael Kim, shot a first-round 64 but feel apart over the final four holes Friday and appeared likely to miss the cut. He was even par for the day and still 7 under after a birdie on the 14th hole when things went sideways.
Kim double-bogeyed the 15th and then closed with bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 to wind up at 4 over for the round and minus-3 through 36 holes. The cut was projected to be a minus-5.
