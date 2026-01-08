Cal Adds FIU Transfer Offensive Tackle Mykeal Rabess

Cal picked up three running backs through the transfer portal the past two days, and on Wednesday night Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported that the Bears got a commitment from someone who can block for them -- Florida International transfer offensive tackle Mykeal Rabess.

The 6-foot-8, 320-pound Rabess does not have much experience. He played in five games this past season as a redshirt sophomore with no starts. He did not see any action in 2024 as a redshirt freshman, according to the FIU website, and he redshirted his true freshman season in 2023.

In his twitter message Nakos says Rabess appeared in eight games and allowed just one pressure in 32 snaps.

FIU OL Mykeal Rabess has committed to Cal, his reps @DreamMakersTM tell @PeteNakos.



The 6-foot-8, 320-pound tackle has appeared in eight games, allowing just one pressure on 32 pass-blocking snaps.https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/SdzvIo8Cc6 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 8, 2026

Rabess attended Miami Norland High School and was rated a three-star prospect.

Cal needs to bring in talented linemen to block for its running backs and provide protection for quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The Bears ranked 133rd of 134 FBS teams in rushing offense in 2025, so obviously they need to improve in that category.

Players have until January 15 to enter the transfer portal, and that is the only portal window of the year. Players already in the portal can commit to a new school at any time.

New Cal head coach Lupoi will serve as Oregon's defensive coordinator until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Oregon will play a CFP semifinal game on Friday against Indiana.

