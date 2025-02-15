Michael Kim, Collin Morikawa Make it to the Weekend at The Genesis
Two of four ex-Cal golfers failed to make the cut Friday at The Genesis Invitational and the other two have some heavy lifting this weekend at Torrey Pines.
Michael Kim continues to lead the way among the Golden Bear foursome after a shooting an even-par 72 in Friday’s second-round to hold a share of 14th place at minus-1 through 36 holes.
Collin Morikawa also played even par in the second round and is tied for 24th place at plus-1.
Max Homa and Byeong Hun-An both are headed home after missing the cutline at plus-4.
Homa birdied two of his final four holes but still wound up with a 3-over 75 for the day and plus-7 for the tournament, leaving him in a tie for 57th place. An had six bogeys and a double-bogey on Friday to card a 79, which left him at plus-10 and tied for last place.
Davis Thompson shot a 6-under 66 and has the lead entering the weekend at minus-8 in the $20 million event. Only back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15 prevented him from carding a remarkable round that also included eight birdies.
Thompson is one stroke ahead of Scottie Scheffler, who included an eagle in his round of 67 and is at 7 under through two days.
First-round leader Denny McCarthy is third at minus-6, one stroke better than fourth-place Rory McIlroy, who shot a second-round 67 that included seven birdies.
Kim, who tied for second place a week ago at the Phoenix Open, has assembled another strong performance. Ranked No 86 in the world, Kim has just one PGA Tour victory on his record.
Starting Friday on the back nine, the 31-year-old had two birdies and two bogeys to finish at 72. He is seven strokes back of Thompson.
Morikawa, 27, had an up and down day that included three birdies, three bogeys, a double-bogey and an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. The world’s No. 4-ranked golfer is nine strokes off the lead.