Mistake-Prone Cal Drops ACC Softball Tournament Opener, 8-0
Sabotaged by defensive and base-running errors, the Cal softball team made a quick exit from the ACC Championship tournament, sustaining an 8-0 run-rule defeat to Georgia Tech at Boston College on Wednesday morning.
The loss in their ACC tourney opener snaps a four-game winning streak by the ninth-seeded Bears (35-19), who now await news Sunday when the NCAA tournament field is unveiled.
Cal, which began the day with a strong No. 24 RPI rating, is considered a likely entry into the 64-team bracket.
The Bears suffered their fourth run-rule defeat of the season, meaning they trailed by eight runs or more after their half of the fifth inning. This was just the club’s second shutout loss all season.
With the Bears desperate to score a run in the top of the fifth to extend the game, Acacia Anders earned a two-out walk, bringing to the plate cleanup hitter Tianna Bell, the owner of a team-leading 15 home runs.
But Tech catcher Reese Hunter caught Anders straying too far from first base and picked her off, ending the game.
No. 8 seed Georgia Tech (27-21) had dropped its previous six games and hadn’t played in 10 days. The Yellow Jackets’ most recent victory, in fact, came back on April 12 vs. North Carolina.
Cal made mistake after mistake early and never recovered.
The Bears had a chance to score in the first after Lagi Quiroga singled and Anders doubled, putting runners on second and third with one out. Tianna Bell flied out to right and Quiroga was thrown out in a rundown between third and home, ending the threat.
Tech took advantage in its half of the first to take charge with five runs.
Eliana Gottlieb opened with an infield single before Alyssa Willer walked. Addison Leschber laid down a bunt and a throwing error by Cal freshman third baseman Harmony Andrade plated two runs and put Leschber at third.
Gracyn Tucker drove in a third run with a soft line-drive single to center before Paige Vukadinovich drew a walk from starter Anna Reimers.
Cal coach Chelsea Spencer made a pitching change, bringing Annabel Teperson to the circle. Hunter greeted her with an RBI single to a 4-0 lead, with runners winding up at second and third. The bases were loaded after Emma Simon reached on an infield single to third.
Ella Edgmon made it 5-0 with a sacrifice fly to right.
After a scoreless Cal second inning, the Yellow Jackets added to their lead, again thanks to a defensive mistake.
Willer doubled to left to start things, then went to third on a single by Leschber. A fielder’s choice resulted in the inning’s first out and left runners at second and third.
After a second out, things got crazy.
Vukadinovich grounded to short but Anders fumbled the ball, allowing one run to score. Leschber kept running in an attempt to score from second but Anders threw her out. Or so it seemed.
Georgia Tech coach Aileen Morales appealed after the out was signaled, arguing Cal catcher Quiroga had illegally blocked the plate. The umpires agreed, saying Quiroga was guilty of obstruction, pushing Tech’s lead to 7-0.
Spencer argued the decision and was ejected.
The Bears had a chance to get on the scoreboard in the third inning before another base-running faux pas cost them.
Elon Butler walked and, with two outs, Anders singled to right-center. Butler raced all the way around the bases and appeared to score. But before she touched the plate, Anders was thrown out trying to get to second base, erasing the potential run.
Cal loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the fourth before Nailyn Marshall popped out to end the inning.
Tech’s Lebscher made it 8-0 with a first-pitch home run to center field opening the bottom of the fourth, meaning the Bears had to score in the fifth or go home.
They’re headed back to Berkeley, hoping for good news on Sunday.
NOTES: Quiroga, who hit 11 home runs and batted .353 this season, was named first-team All-ACC on Wednesday while Bell was picked to the second team and Mia Phillps was chosen to the league's All-Freshman squad.
