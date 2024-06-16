Morikawa's Olympic Berth in Jeopardy After Final-Round 72
Collin Morikawa failed to maintain the momentum he had built on Saturday, shooting 2-over-par 72 in the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, leaving him tied for 14th place with a four-day total of 2 over par.
Morikawa, a Cal graduate, finished eight strokes behind Bryson DeChambeau, who benefited from shaky play by Rory McIlroy over the final holes to win the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
DeChambeau fired a 1-over-par 71 to finish at 6-under, one stroke ahead of McIlroy, who had a two-shot lead with five holes to play but bogeyed three of the final four holes, missing short par putts on No. 16 and No. 18. It was DeChambeau's second major title, having won the 2020 U.S. Open.
Morikawa's attention was on the Olympics. Besides being unable to claim his third major title, Morikawa’s berth in the Paris Olympics was put in jeopardy.
Morikawa came into the U.S. Open holding the United States’ fourth and final berth in the Olympics based on his No. 7 world ranking. However, Patrick Cantlay had a chance to jump past Morikawa for that final U.S. spot depending on how he finished Sunday. Cantlay, ranked No. 9 entering the week, carded an even-par 70 on Sunday to finish at 4-under to finish in third place behind DeChambeau and McIroy.
The world rankings following the U.S. Open had not yet been posted, but if Cantlay moves past Morikawa in the rankings, Cantlay, and not Morikawa, with get the fourth and final U.S. berth for the Olympics
Morikawa shot a 66 on Saturday and began the final round tied for ninth place, seven strokes behind third-round leader Bryson DeChambeau.
But Morikawa took himself out of contention on the front nine on Sunday. He bogeyed four of the first nine holes with only one birdie in that span. That left him at 3-over for the day and 3-over for the tournament, nine strokes off the lead.
He regained control on the back nine. Morikawa birdied the 10th, 11th and 13th holes sandwiched around a bogey on No. 12 to put him at 1-over, but he recorded no more birdies. He finished with three birdies, but that was offset by six bogeys.
He had finished in the top four of the first two majors of 2024, and he was hoping for a 10th top-10 finish in major events in his career. But that is unlikely to happen.
Regarding the Olympics, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Wynham Clark were positioned to secure the top three spots by U.S. golfers before the U.S. Open began.
